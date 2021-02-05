Crookston beats Barnesville and DGF, Brown wins 150th match

The third period began, and Ethan Boll was still on the mat.

This was new. Only one of Boll's opponents this season had lasted past the first period, and Boll pinned him in two minutes and 30 seconds. The Crookston sophomore had won all 13 of his matches by either fall or forfeit.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Preston Johnson broke that streak, holding on all six minutes against the No. 2 wrestler at 195 pounds in Class A. But what wasn't new was this: Boll defeated Johnson by 11-1 major decision, sealing a victory for his team.

The Pirates, one week since their last competition, took down Barnesville 63-18 before defeating Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 38-33 to cap off a sweep of Thursday evening's triangular in Barnesville.

Crookston, which improved to 11-3 on the season, had no trouble with the host Trojans, who had vacancies at seven of the 14 slots. The Pirates won three matches by pin and one by decision, losing the other three with two falls and a forfeit.

The Rebels gave Crookston a bit more trouble. Not at first, though — after a forfeit at 106 pounds, Nolan Dans, Carter Coauette, Ethan Bowman, Zach Brown, Braxton Volker and Cameron Weiland all won their matches, giving the Pirates a 31-6 lead.

DGF stormed back with wins at 152, 160 and 182 pounds. But after Hunter Knutson won by decision at 170 pounds, Boll just needed to beat Johnson to put away the match. He did just that, running his record to 14-0 in the process.

The Rebels won at 220 and 285 pounds to score some consolation points, though.

In addition to Boll, Bowman and Dans ran their records to 14-0, and Coauette remained unbeaten as well.

Brown improved to 13-1 on the season with a 5-0 decision over DGF's Camden Mustachia, which was also his 150th career win. The decorated senior is seventh all-time in wins at Crookston.

UP NEXT: Crookston heads to Barrett Tuesday, Feb. 9 for a triangular against hosts West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville and Benson. Like Crookston, West Central Area is one of The Guillotine's "Lean and Mean" teams in Class A, and has lost just twice this season, to No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and No. 3 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.

CROOKSTON VS. BARNESVILLE

106 pounds: Asher O'Brien (Barnesville) win by forfeit

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) win by forfeit

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) win by forfeit

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Ayden Hauck (fall 3:00)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Hunter Blilie (fall 1:15)

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) over Dawson Gregg (dec. 9-8)

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) win by forfeit

152 pounds: Spencer Ness (Crookston) win by forfeit

160 pounds: Cade Coauette (Crookston) win by forfeit

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) win by forfeit

182 pounds: Brady Kroll (Barnesville) over Cade DeLeon (fall 1:28)

195 pounds: Layten Fuentes (Crookston) win by forfeit

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Jordan Kroll (fall 0:58)

285 pounds: Tim Wells (Barnesville) over Hunter Kresl (fall 1:27)

CROOKSTON VS. DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON

106 pounds: T.J. Fuller (DGF) win by forfeit

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) over Bricker Bakken (fall 1:45)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) over Austin Lenhart (fall 3:34)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Roy Rude (major dec. 8-0)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Camden Mustachia (dec. 5-0)

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) over Dawson Zutz (fall 1:24)

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) over Colton Zutz (fall 3:59)

152 pounds: Casey Macziewski (DGF) over Spencer Ness (dec. 9-7)

160 pounds: Caleb Johnson (DGF) over Cade Coauette (fall 3:24)

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) over Logan Johnson (dec. 4-0)

182 pounds: Zander Jenson (DGF) over Cade DeLeon (fall 1:51)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Preston Johnson (major dec. 11-1)

220 pounds: Victor Sosa (DGF) over Layten Fuentes (fall 0:32)

285 pounds: Blake Cota (DGF) over Hunter Kresl (fall 1:11)

