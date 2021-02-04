UMC swept at Bemidji State in season opener

The Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team returned to action Wednesday afternoon to open its season against Bemidji State.

The Golden Eagles fell to the Beavers, 7-0, at the Gillett Willness Center in Bemidji.

Newcomers Tasha Achermann (Fr.) and Michelle Swyter (Jr.), competing at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots, were swept by Sophie Groen and Shay Johnson, respectively.

Ashley Chomyn (So.) fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, as did Karli Renney (Sr.), Samantha Hartung (Sr.) and Gabby Pinto (Sr.) at the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 slots.

Achermann and Swyter teamed up at No. 1 doubles, falling to Johnson and Claude Billand 6-0, 6-0. Chomyn and Renney were swept at No. 2 doubles, as were Hartung and Pinto.

UP NEXT: UMC heads to Virginia, Minn. next weekend for two NSIC matches. The Golden Eagles will take on the University of Mary on Saturday, Feb. 13, and play Minnesota State Moorhead on Sunday, Feb. 14.

