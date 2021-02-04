Pirates of the Week: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Crookston Times

Boys' basketball: senior Karsten Isaacson

Coach Greg Garmen: "Karsten has been working hard and getting better each day. He stepped in against Park Rapids and gave us some good minutes, grabbing some rebounds and hitting a shot for us. Karsten has a good work ethic and battles the starters in practice, helping make them better."

Girls' basketball: junior Hayden Winjum

Coach Darin Zimmerman: "Hayden has elevated her game to a new level this year. She is doing everything from scoring, defending, assisting and rebounding. Hayden can do whatever the team needs and is a special player."

Dance: seventh-grader Caden Sanders

Coach Grace Espinosa: "Caden is a seventh grader dancing on our kick team. Caden made history this year by being the first boy to ever make it on the Crookston High School dance team. Caden also dances in three extra classes besides the high school dance team. I have been coaching Caden for four years now, and this past weekend he had what I like to call a breakthrough moment. It was the best I have ever seen him dance. Caden is very driven, hard working and dedicated. He continues to constantly push himself to learn new things and get out get out of his comfort zone, which is huge when it comes to dance! He has improved tremendously over the season so far, and I’m excited to see how much he grows in a few weeks left."

Boys' hockey: senior Noah Kiel

Coach Josh Hardy: "Noah has had a hot start to the 2021 season, with three goals and an assist to start the season. Noah, a captain, plays with an edge and has really stepped up his physicality over the last two weeks. His shot from the point has also been huge, particularly on the power play."

Girls' hockey: senior Catherine Tiedemann

Coach Tim Moe: "Catherine is a senior forward and captain who scored her first goal of the year and probably the biggest goal of her career against EGF on Tuesday night. She has been a member of the varsity since seventh grade and has really helped pull the program up to where we are competitive again."

Wrestling: senior Nolan Dans

Coach Wes Hanson: "Nolan is a senior and leads by example. He's off to a great start this season competing at 113 pounds. Nolan is currently 12-0 and has been instrumental in us getting out to an early lead as a team. I'm really proud of his accountability and the career he's had so far."

