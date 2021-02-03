SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crookston High School/Minnesota Crookston winter schedules and scores

Crookston Times

This page will be continuously updated with the latest scores and stories.

CROOKSTON BOYS' BASKETBALL

CROOKSTON GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CROOKSTON BOYS' HOCKEY

CROOKSTON GIRLS' HOCKEY

CROOKSTON DANCE

CROOKSTON WRESTLING

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON MEN'S BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON HOCKEY

  • Jan. 9: W 5-3 at Jamestown
  • Jan. 10: L 7-4 at Jamestown
  • Jan. 25: W 7-2 vs. North Dakota
  • Jan. 29: L 3-1 vs. Williston State
  • Jan. 30: L 7-3 vs. Williston State
  • Feb. 6: vs. University of Mary (3:00 p.m.)
  • Feb. 7: vs. University of Mary (1:00 p.m.)
  • Feb. 12: at Williston State (TBD)
  • Feb. 13: at Williston State (TBD)
  • Feb. 19: vs. North Dakota State (4:00 p.m.)
  • Feb. 20: vs. North Dakota State (3:00 p.m.)
  • Feb. 26: at North Dakota (TBD)
  • Feb. 27: at North Dakota (TBD)
  • March 5: at Minnesota State Moorhead (TBD)
  • March 6: at Minnesota State Moorhead (TBD)
  • March 12: vs. Jamestown (7:00 p.m.)
  • March 13: vs. Jamestown (3:00 p.m.)

