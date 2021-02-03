Crookston High School/Minnesota Crookston winter schedules and scores
Crookston Times
This page will be continuously updated with the latest scores and stories.
CROOKSTON BOYS' BASKETBALL
- Jan. 15: L 70-47 at East Grand Forks
- Jan. 19: L 75-65 vs. Roseau
- Jan. 21: W 68-39 vs. Climax-Fisher
- Jan. 26: L 68-34 at Thief River Falls
- Jan. 28: L 70-36 at Warroad
- Feb. 22: L 75-53 vs. Park Rapids
- Feb. 5: vs. Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 8: at Pelican Rapids (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 11: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 16: vs. Win-E-Mac (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 18: at Roseau (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 23: vs. Fertile-Beltrami (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 26: at Ada-Borup (7:30 p.m.)
- March 1: vs. Hawley (7:30 p.m.)
- March 5: vs. Fosston (7:30 p.m.)
- March 8: vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7:30 p.m.)
- March 9: at Bagley (4:30 p.m.)
- March 11: vs. Warroad (7:30 p.m.)
CROOKSTON GIRLS' BASKETBALL
- Jan. 15: L 63-57 (OT) vs. Breckenridge
- Jan. 16: W 60-22 vs. Warroad
- Jan. 19: W 70-35 at Fertile-Beltrami
- Jan. 21: W 54-18 at Park Rapids
- Jan. 26: W 73-29 vs. Roseau
- Jan. 28: W 52-24 at East Grand Forks
- Feb. 1: W 70-35 vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
- Feb. 6: at Pelican Rapids (2:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 12: at Fergus Falls (7:15 p.m.)
- Feb. 16: at Stephen-Argyle (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 20: vs. Barnesville (1:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 25: at Perham (7:30 p.m.)
- March 2: vs. Hawley (7:30 p.m.)
- March 4: at Roseau (7:30 p.m.)
- March 5: at Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)
- March 8: at Moorhead (7:30 p.m.)
- March 12: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)
- March 19: vs. Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)
CROOKSTON BOYS' HOCKEY
- Jan. 19: L 7-5 at Kittson County Central
- Jan. 22: L 12-2 at Bemidji
- Jan. 28: L 8-3 at Thief River Falls
- Jan. 30: L 4-3 vs. Grafton-Park River (N.D.)
- Feb. 2: L 7-2 at Mayville-Portland-CG (N.D.)
- Feb. 5: at Lake of the Woods (6:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 11: vs. Kittson County Central (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 12: vs. Red Lake Falls (7:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 18: at Red Lake Falls (7:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 19: at Warroad (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 23: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 25: at Park Rapids (7:30 p.m.)
- March 2: vs. Thief River Falls (8:00 p.m.)
- March 5: at Detroit Lakes (7:00 p.m.)
- March 6: vs. Fergus Falls (3:00 p.m.)
- March 8: vs. Warroad (7:30 p.m.)
- March 11: vs. Park Rapids (7:30 p.m.)
- March 13: vs. Detroit Lakes (12:00 p.m.)
CROOKSTON GIRLS' HOCKEY
- Jan. 14: L 3-1 vs. Thief River Falls
- Jan. 15: L 2-0 vs. East Grand Forks
- Jan. 19: W 6-0 vs. International Falls
- Jan. 22: L 14-0 at Warroad
- Jan. 25: L 5-2 vs. Fargo North (N.D.) (in Mayville, N.D.)
- Jan. 28: W 3-2 vs. West Fargo (N.D.)
- Feb. 2: W 1-0 vs. East Grand Forks
- Feb. 5: vs. Detroit Lakes (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 9: vs. Grand Forks (N.D.) (7:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 16: at East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 19: vs. Grand Forks (N.D.) (8:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 23: at Bemidji (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 26: at Northern Lakes (7:00 p.m.)
- March 2: at Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)
- March 4: vs. Fergus Falls (7:30 p.m.)
- March 5: at Roseau (6:00 p.m.)
- March 8: at Detroit Lakes (7:00 p.m.)
CROOKSTON DANCE
- Jan. 23: at Hawley
- Jan. 30: at Pelican Rapids
- Feb. 6: at Bagley (TBD)
- Feb. 13: at Detroit Lakes (10:00 a.m.)
CROOKSTON WRESTLING
- Jan. 14: W 60-12 vs. Roseau
- Jan. 14: L 39-36 vs. Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.)
- Jan. 16: W 70-12 at Fertile-Beltrami
- Jan. 16: W 55-16 vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis
- Jan. 19: W 60-21 vs. Fergus Falls
- Jan. 19: L 42-31 at Detroit Lakes
- Jan. 22: W 63-9 vs. Border West
- Jan. 22: W 48-36 at New York Mills
- Jan. 25: W 46-28 vs. Pelican Rapids
- Jan. 25: W 58-21 vs. Mahnomen-Waubun
- Jan. 28: W 69-12 vs. Park Rapids
- Jan. 28: L 42-35 vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River
- Feb. 4: at Barnesville (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) (5:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 6: at Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) (1:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 9: at West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (Benson) (6:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 13: vs. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena and Red Lake County Central (1:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 18: vs. Fosston-Bagley and Moorhead (6:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 19: at Wadena-Deer Creek (Staples-Motley) (TBD)
- Feb. 23: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (Detroit Lakes) (6:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 25: vs. Thief River Falls and United Clay-Becker (6:00 p.m.)
- March 4: at Frazee (United North Central) (5:00 p.m.)
- March 6: at Breckenridge (Wheaton/Herman-Norcross) (12:00 p.m.)
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Jan. 2: L 80-56 vs. Concordia-St. Paul
- Jan. 3: W 84-80 (OT) vs. Concordia-St. Paul
- Jan. 8: L 91-68 vs. Minnesota State Moorhead
- Jan. 9: L 78-62 vs. Minnesota State Moorhead
- Jan. 15: L 86-67 at Northern State
- Jan. 16: L 88-64 at Northern State
- Jan. 22: L 72-61 vs. Minot State
- Jan. 23: L 77-72 vs. Minot State
- Jan. 29: W 72-58 at University of Mary
- Jan. 30: L 73-60 at University of Mary
- Feb. 5: at Minnesota Duluth (6:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 6: at Minnesota Duluth (4:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 12: vs. St. Cloud State (5:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 13: vs. St. Cloud State (1:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 19: at Bemidji State (6:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 20: at Bemidji State (3:30 p.m.)
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Jan. 2: L 95-32 at Concordia-St. Paul
- Jan. 3: L 54-53 at Concordia-St. Paul
- Jan. 8: L 77-67 at Minnesota State Moorhead
- Jan. 9: L 83-64 at Minnesota State Moorhead
- Jan. 15: W 66-63 vs. Northern State
- Jan. 16: W 69-64 vs. Northern State
- Jan. 22: L 76-45 at Minot State
- Jan. 23: L 59-47 at Minot State
- Jan. 29: L 59-55 vs. University of Mary
- Jan. 30: W 73-65 vs. University of Mary
- Feb. 5: vs. Minnesota Duluth (5:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 6: vs. Minnesota Duluth (1:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 12: at St. Cloud State (6:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 13: at St. Cloud State (4:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 19: vs. Bemidji State (5:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 20: vs. Bemidji State (1:30 p.m.)
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON HOCKEY
- Jan. 9: W 5-3 at Jamestown
- Jan. 10: L 7-4 at Jamestown
- Jan. 25: W 7-2 vs. North Dakota
- Jan. 29: L 3-1 vs. Williston State
- Jan. 30: L 7-3 vs. Williston State
- Feb. 6: vs. University of Mary (3:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 7: vs. University of Mary (1:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 12: at Williston State (TBD)
- Feb. 13: at Williston State (TBD)
- Feb. 19: vs. North Dakota State (4:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 20: vs. North Dakota State (3:00 p.m.)
- Feb. 26: at North Dakota (TBD)
- Feb. 27: at North Dakota (TBD)
- March 5: at Minnesota State Moorhead (TBD)
- March 6: at Minnesota State Moorhead (TBD)
- March 12: vs. Jamestown (7:00 p.m.)
- March 13: vs. Jamestown (3:00 p.m.)
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
