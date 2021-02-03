Crookston High School/Minnesota Crookston winter schedules and scores

Crookston Times

This page will be continuously updated with the latest scores and stories.

CROOKSTON BOYS' BASKETBALL

CROOKSTON GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CROOKSTON BOYS' HOCKEY

CROOKSTON GIRLS' HOCKEY

CROOKSTON DANCE

Jan. 23: at Hawley

Jan. 30: at Pelican Rapids

Feb. 6: at Bagley (TBD)

Feb. 13: at Detroit Lakes (10:00 a.m.)

CROOKSTON WRESTLING

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON MEN'S BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON HOCKEY

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.