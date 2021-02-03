May-Port uses big second period to defeat Crookston, 7-2

The Crookston boys' hockey team fell 7-2 to Mayville-Portland-CG Tuesday night in Mayville, N.D., losing their fifth straight game to begin the season.

The Ice Dawgs, who play an independent high school schedule, scored five goals in the second period to turn a 2-2 tie in to a rout.

May-Port (7-5) scored one minute into the game before Jack Doda (So., F), the Pirates' leading scorer last season, opened his account for the 2021 season with a goal six minutes in. After the Ice Dawgs scored seven minutes into the second period, Doda answered back with his second goal of the game just 27 seconds later.

But four straight Ice Dawg goals ended the period, and they scored once more midway through the third period to wrap up the win.

Alex Longoria (So., F) assisted on both of Doda's goals, and Blaine Andringa (Jr., D) and Noah Kiel (Sr., D) also had assists in the game.

Carter Nelson (Sr., G), making his second start of the season, had a whopping 52 saves for the Pirates.

Sawyer Satrom and Walker McGillis each scored twice for May-Port, and Trevin Applegren picked up a 29-save win.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Baudette Friday, Feb. 5 to take on Lake of the Woods. The Bears are 0-4 on the season and have lost all of their games by at least five goals.

In last season's matchup, Crookston beat Lake of the Woods, 4-1, at home.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 1-1-0—2

Mayville-Portland CG 1-5-1—7

SCORING

15:58 first period (May-Port): Walker McGillis (Tanner Lundwall)

11:00 first period (Crookston): Jack Doda (Noah Kiel, Alex Longoria)

10:20 second period (May-Port): Devon Johnson (Mitchell Coleman)

9:53 second period (Crookston): Jack Doda (Blaine Andringa, Alex Longoria)

9:07 second period (May-Port): Aaron Johnson (Walker McGillis, Noah Mehus)

4:50 second period (May-Port): Sawyer Satrom (Mitchell Coleman, Andrew Aarsvold)

2:49 second period (May-Port): Sawyer Satrom (Mitchell Coleman, Devon Johnson)

0:52 second period (May-Port): Mitchell Coleman (Sawyer Satrom)

8:34 third period (May-Port): Walker McGillis (Nicholas Dale)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Carter Nelson 52 saves on 59 shots

May-Port: Trevin Applegren 29 saves on 31 shots

