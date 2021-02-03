Park Rapids torches Crookston in second half of 75-53 victory

In the Crookston boys' basketball team's losses at Thief River Falls and Warroad last week, it scored a combined 23 first-half points.

The Pirates' 75-53 loss to Park Rapids at home Tuesday night was of a completely different variety.

Crookston (1-5, 0-5 Section 8AA) started out strong offensively. Easton Tangquist, Jack Garmen, Jacob Miller, Carter Bruggeman, and then Tangquist, for a second time, drained 3-pointers within the first 10 minutes to spur the Pirates to a 20-11 lead.

The Panthers (1-4, 1-0) came back to tie the game at 23 before Crookston scored the last five points of the first half. That's when Park Rapids kicked things into another gear.

Park Rapids scored the first nine points of the second half and kept it going into a 21-6 run, draining 3-pointers and running the wheels off the Pirates in transition in a sequence punctuated with a fast-break dunk from 6-foot-6 center Nick Michaelson.

Crookston cut the lead to 49-41 on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer by Brooks Butt (Jr., C) with eight minutes to play. It didn't get any closer. Missed shots at the rim hurt the Pirates badly as they tried to rally, and the Panthers only extended their lead as time wound down.

Butt scored a career-high 16 points Tuesday night, while Easton Tangquist (Sr., G) chipped in with 11.

Logan Jackson (18 points), Michaelson (16) and Isaiah Olson (14) led a balanced Park Rapids offensive effort.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts Thief River Falls Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates fell to the Prowlers, 68-34, on the road on Jan. 26.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 28-25—53

Park Rapids 23-52—75

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Brooks Butt 16, Easton Tangquist 11, Carter Bruggeman 8, Jack Garmen 8, Jacob Miller 8, Karsten Isaacson 2

PARK RAPIDS STATS

Points: Logan Jackson 18, Nick Michaelson 16, Isaiah Olson 14, Parker Harmon 8, James Hartig 6, Noah Maris 6, Mason Ylinemi 5, Zach Van Batavia 2

