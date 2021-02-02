Golden Eagles picked to finish 12th in NSIC preseason poll

The Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team was picked to finish 12th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles received 19 points in the poll. Coaches ranked each team in the league 1-11 (coaches did not rank their own teams) to create the poll.

"I am most excited about watching this team progress," said coach Krayton Nash in a release. "It will be exciting to watch them grow from the beginning to the end of the season. They have come in with a strong work mentality and the right mindset of focusing on the process, not just the results."

UMC went 0-9 last season. Four athletes from last season return: Ashley Chomyn (So.), who played No. 3 singles, Karli Renney (Sr.), who played No. 4 singles, Samantha Hartung (Sr.), who played No. 5 singles, and Athena DiMario Done (Sr.), who played both singles and doubles.

The Golden Eagles also add three newcomers this season: senior Gabriela Pinto, junior Michelle Swyter and freshman Tasha Achermann. Achermann, who was an All-Conference Honorable Mention selection and a state doubles qualifier at Staples-Motley H.S., was named the NSIC Player to Watch.

"Tasha Achermann has stepped up and put in the extra work and has been really instrumental in helping her teammates with their game," Nash said.

Chomyn, DiMario Done and Pinto are multi-sport athletes, as all are members of the Minnesota Crookston women's soccer team.

Augustana was selected as the top team in the poll, receiving all 11 possible first-place votes. Minnesota State Moorhead garnered the other, and was picked second.

Augustana's Laura Arce Vieyra earned Preseason Player of the Year honors for a second straight season.

Minnesota Crookston opens its season Wednesday at Bemidji State. The Golden Eagles are scheduled for 11 matches this season, all against NSIC teams. They'll play four home matches at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D., making their home debut Sunday, Feb. 21 against Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State.

The top eight teams in the conference will qualify for the NSIC Women's Tennis Tournament, which will take place in a single-elimination format April 23-24 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

NSIC PRESEASON SOFTBALL COACHES' POLL

1. Augustana (11 first-place votes) - 121 points

2. Minnesota State Moorhead (one first-place vote) - 102 points

3. Winona State - 92 points

4. University of Mary - 83 points

5. Sioux Falls - 72 points

6. Bemidji State - 68 points

7. Minnesota Duluth - 64 points

8. Upper Iowa - 51 points

9. Minnesota State - 48 points

10. Southwest Minnesota State - 38 points

11. St. Cloud State - 34 points

12. Minnesota Crookston - 19 points

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.