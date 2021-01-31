Pirates place fifth in jazz, eighth in kick at Pelican Rapids tournament

The Crookston dance team competed in its second event of the season Saturday in Pelican Rapids.

The Pirates' varsity jazz team, competing for the first time this season, took fifth place, and the varsity kick team finished eighth.

While the Pirates' kick placement was down from their seventh-place finish in Hawley, their routine scored nearly 100 points higher Saturday than they did last weekend. Crookston's scores in both kick and jazz were its highest scores in multiple years.

Both teams were above 20 in every single judging category, which coach Grace Espinosa described as a "huge accomplishment."

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Bagley next Saturday to compete in both jazz and kick.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.