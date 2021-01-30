UMary ekes out 59-55 win over Minnesota Crookston

In a low-scoring, back-and-forth slugfest, the University of Mary came up with just enough big shots late to defeat the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team, 59-55, Friday evening at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles (2-7, 2-5 NSIC), looking to rebound from a sweep at Minot State last weekend, started well, with a 10-0 run at the end of the first period giving them a 16-11 lead.

At halftime, UMC led 28-27, thanks to a defense that held UMary to 32 percent shooting.

The third quarter was a period dominated by runs. Macy Williams knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Marauders (2-5, 2-5) their first lead since the opening minutes, sparking a 9-1 run. But the Golden Eagles scored eight straight points to retake the lead at 42-40 before UMary tied it once more.

In the fourth quarter, the Marauders began to pull away. Reese Wishart scored a layup for a 53-44 lead, their largest of the game, with 5:57 to play.

But UMC then held UMary scoreless over the next four minutes. It came as close as 57-55 thanks to a 3-pointer by Haylee Wheeler (Fr., F/C), a layup by Emma Carpenter (So., G) and another layup by Wheeler with 17 seconds left.

Lauren Rotunda, though, knocked down two free throws after the Golden Eagles were forced to foul, salting away the win for the Marauders.

Rotunda (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Lexie Schneider (20 points, 11 boards) carried UMary to the victory, knocking down clutch shots and spurring the Marauders' dominance on the glass. They grabbed 42 total rebounds and 12 on the offensive end, compared to just 29 and four for UMC.

Kylie Post (Jr., G) led the Golden Eagles in scoring for a second straight game with 14 points. Jes Mertens (Fr., G) scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Wheeler added eight. Mary Burke (Rs. So., F) scored six points and grabbed five steals.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Marauders play again Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 16-12-14-13—55

University of Mary 11-16-15-17—59

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Kylie Post 14, Jes Mertens 12, Haylee Wheeler 8, Julia Peplinski 6, Mary Burke 6

Rebounds: Jes Mertens 7, Kylie Post 5, Bren Fox 4, Julia Peplinski 4

Assists: Jes Mertens 3, Emma Carpenter 2

Steals: Mary Burke 5, Jes Mertens 2, Julia Peplinski 2, Kylie Post 2

Blocks: Bren Fox 1

Team: 21-53 field goals, 4-14 3-pointers, 9-15 free throws

UNIVERSITY OF MARY STATS

Points: Lexie Schneider 20, Lauren Rotunda 18, Macy Williams 10

Rebounds: Lexie Schneider 11, Lauren Rotunda 10

Assists: Macy Williams 5

Steals: Lauren Rotunda 2, Megan Voit 2

Team: 22-57 field goals, 5-17 3-pointers, 10-13 free throws

