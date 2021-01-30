Golden Eagles fall to Marauders, 73-60

A day after snapping one streak, the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team couldn't create another.

The Golden Eagles fell to the University of Mary, 73-60, in Bismarck, N.D. on Saturday afternoon, failing to build off of their 72-58 win over the Marauders in the first game of the series.

UMC (2-8, 1-7 NSIC) broke a six-game losing streak with Friday's win, scoring 48 points in the first half on the way to victory. It couldn't duplicate the feat Saturday. The Marauders knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and led by multiple possessions for most of the half, taking a 37-28 lead after holding the Golden Eagles scoreless for the final three minutes.

UMary (4-6, 4-4) took complete control of the game by allowing only one UMC basket from the 11-minute mark to the three-minute mark of the second half, which enabled an 11-3 run that pushed the lead to 64-46.

Leonard Dixon (Jr., F) and Ibu Jassey Demba (Sr., F) each hit 3-pointers in the closing minutes, but it wasn't enough for the Golden Eagles to seriously threaten.

Dixon and Josh Dilling (Fr., G), who scored 23 and 27 points, respectively, in Friday's game, once again led Minnesota Crookston in scoring. Dixon scored 16 and pulled down eight boards, while Dilling scored 15 and dished out six assists. Jassey Demba came near a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Trever Kaiser led a balanced Marauder scoring effort by dro 18 points.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston goes on the road next weekend to take on Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-5) have lost their last five games, and were swept at Northern State this weekend.

UMD swept UMC last season.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 28-32—60

University of Mary 37-36—73

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Leonard Dixon 16, Josh Dilling 15, Ibu Jassey Demba 11, Brian Sitzmann 9

Rebounds: Ibu Jassey Demba 9, Leonard Dixon 8, Morgan Carter 3

Assists: Josh Dilling 6, Georges Darwiche 5

Steals: Leonard Dixon 2

Blocks: Ibu Jassey Demba 1

Team: 22-60 field goals, 10-28 3-pointers, 6-7 free throws

UNIVERSITY OF MARY STATS

Points: Trever Kaiser 18, Wyatt Carr 15, Matthew Johnson 12, Matthew Kreklow 11

Rebounds: Matthew Kreklow 10, Josh Sipes 6, Kam Warrens 5

Assists: Matthew Kreklow 5, Matthew Johnson 3

Steals: Josh Sipes 1

Blocks: Josh Sipes 1, Matthew Kreklow 1

Team: 26-54 field goals, 11-25 3-pointers, 10-16 free throws

