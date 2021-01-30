Williston State sweeps UMC with 7-3 win

For the second straight game, a third-period goal by a Crookston native gave the Minnesota Crookston hockey team a flash of hope after a steep early deficit.

But for the second straight game, the end result was the same.

Williston State College scored five unanswered goals between the first and second period and put away the game with two goals in the third, beating the Golden Eagles, 7-3, Saturday afternoon at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Tetons (9-13) came away with a sweep after their 3-1 win Friday night.

UMC scored first, as Josh Nelson (Fr., D) lit the lamp on a power play off assists from Casey Kallock (Jr., D) and Ben Trostad (Jr., D). But the Tetons came roaring back with two power play goals of their own to take a 2-1 lead after the initial 20 minutes.

Williston State scored one minute into the second period, and later took a 5-1 lead on two goals that came 20 seconds apart, midway through the period. But Cam Olstad (So., F) stemmed the tide with a goal 80 seconds before the second intermission.

The Golden Eagles (2-3) seemed to have momentum when former Crookston High School player Brandon Boetcher (Fr., F) scored a power play goal two minutes into the third period. But the Tetons scored with nine minutes remaining, and added an insurance goal on a power play in the closing minutes.

Six different players scored goals for Williston State, with Fox Dodds scoring twice. Nelson Schiller made 33 saves.

Jake Sumner (Fr., G) took the loss for UMC despite turning away 32 Teton shots.

Both the Golden Eagles and Tetons scored three power play goals.

UP NEXT: UMC will be at home next Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7, to take on the University of Mary. The Marauders, who play in the ACHA Division II, are 19-1-2-1 on the season.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 1-1-1—0

Williston State 2-3-2—7

SCORING

13:12 first period (UMC): Josh Nelson (Casey Kallock, Ben Trostad) power play

10:26 first period (Williston State): Fox Dodds (Jackson Dodds, Dylan Borseth) power play

0:36 first period (Williston State): Jackson Dodds (Fox Dodds, Brendan Jay) power play

19:01 second period (Williston State): Eric Moran (Kyle Barrett, Thomas Patterer)

9:40 second period (Williston State): Kyle Barrett (Cameron Maycock)

9:20 second period (Williston State): Tanner Davis (Devonne Berry)

1:20 second period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Josh Nelson, Tyler Zahradka) power play

18:21 third period (UMC): Brandon Boetcher (Gunner Ferrier) power play

9:08 third period (Williston State): Fox Dodds

2:04 third period (Williston State): Campbell Jackson (Ryley Cook) power play

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 32 saves on 36 shots

Williston State: Nelson Schiller 33 saves on 36 shots

