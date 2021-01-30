Golden Eagles fall 3-1 to Williston State

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Crookston hockey team outshot its opponent. This time, the result was different.

The Golden Eagles couldn't quite replicate its 71-17 shot advantage from Monday's 7-2 win against North Dakota. But only one of their 31 shots found the back of the net, as they fell 3-1 to Williston State College Friday night at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Tetons, who snapped a six-game losing streak, scored first on a goal by Fox Dodds seven minutes into the game.

In the second period, Dodds had a chance for another goal after drawing a penalty shot, but was stoned by Jake Sumner (Fr., G). Just minutes later, however, Cameron Maycock beat Sumner to put Williston State up 2-0.

UMC (2-2) found life early in the third period, when Crookston product Ty Hamre (Fr., D/F) halved the deficit with an assist from Gunner Ferrier (Fr., D).

The Golden Eagles had chances to tie the game with two third-period power plays, but came up empty on the first and surrendered a short-handed goal to Kyle Barrett on the second, which came with 70 seconds left to play.

Sumner made 21 saves for the Golden Eagles, but Tyler Jansen was even better, stopping 30 shots for the Tetons (8-13).

Friday night was the first home Minnesota Crookston hockey game with fans in attendance in over eight years. No fans were allowed for Monday's game, but on Wednesday, UMC updated its attendance policy to allow two spectators per player.

UP NEXT: UMC and Williston State meet again Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-1—1

Williston State 1-1-1—3

SCORING

10:09 first period (Williston State): Fox Dodds (Eric Moran)

6:00 second period (Williston State): Cameron Maycock (Thomas Patterer)

11:39 third period (UMC): Ty Hamre (Gunner Ferrier)

1:10 third period (Williston State): Kyle Barrett (Cameron Maycock) short-handed

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 21 saves on 24 shots

Williston State: Tyler Jansen 30 saves on 31 shots

