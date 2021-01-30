Warroad holds Crookston in check, Pirates fall 70-36

The Crookston boys' basketball team was nearly doubled up again.

After a 68-34 loss at Thief River Falls on Tuesday, the Pirates fell 70-36 to unbeaten Warroad in a Section 8AA North game in Warroad Thursday.

It was the third time in five games that Crookston (1-4, 0-4 Section 8AA) has been held to under 50 points. The first half, in which it fell behind 33-14, was the fourth time it's scored less than 20 points in a half.

The Warriors (5-0, 2-0) were led by 26 points from Dylan Fox and 13 points from Evan Grover. They outscored the Pirates 37-22 after halftime to stamp out any chance of a comeback.

Jack Garmen (Jr., G) scored 10 points for Crookston. Easton Tangquist (Sr., G) and Carter Bruggeman (Sr., G) each had seven.

UP NEXT: The Pirates have another Section 8AA North game upcoming, hosting Park Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 2 (7:30 p.m.). The Panthers are 0-4 this season, coming off a 3-24 campaign in 2019-20.

Last season, Crookston beat Park Rapids 71-60 in Park Rapids.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 14-22—36

Warroad 33-37—70

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jack Garmen 10, Easton Tangquist 7, Carter Bruggeman 7, Jacob Hesby 6, Jacob Miller 5, Brooks Butt 1

WARROAD STATS

Points: Dylan Fox 26, Evan Grover 13, Virgil Laznicka 10, Cole Spenst 8, Kyle Thompson 6, Daniel Rose 4, John Davis 2, Kyle Kvarnlov 1

