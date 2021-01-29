Prowlers score five unanswered to beat Crookston, 8-3

When the rollercoaster stopped, the Crookston boys' hockey team was left behind.

Thief River Falls scored five straight in response to the Pirates' game-tying goal midway through the second period, turning a back-and-forth game into an 8-3 Crookston loss Thursday night at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

The Prowlers outshot the Pirates 48-20 for the game, maintaining a strong advantage in every period. However, Crookston (0-3) didn't lack for chances.

After Morgan Rude opened the scoring for TRF, Alex Longoria (So., F) scored his third goal of the season, doing so in short-handed fashion and sending the game to the first intermission with a 1-1 tie.

The Prowlers scored eight seconds into the second period and followed up with another goal two minutes later. But Noah Kiel (Sr., F) struck with his second goal of the season, and Nathan Kelly (So., F) tied the game once more off an assist from Jackson Demarais (So., D).

Then, Thief River Falls turned on the jets. Jaxon Brouse gave the Prowlers the lead for good with his second goal of the game, and Blake Biermaier made it 5-3 with five minutes left in the second period. Biermaier obtained a hat trick thanks to two goals in the third period, sandwiched around Brouse's own hat-trick clinching goal.

Rude had two assists and Brendan Bottem had three helpers for TRF (2-2-1).

Crookston is allowing nine goals per game through its first three contests. It fell 7-5 at Kittson County Central in its season opener, and lost 12-2 at Bemidji on Jan. 22.

Jaren Bailey (So., G), making his first start in goal, stopped 40 shots for the Pirates.

UP NEXT: The Pirates make their home debut for the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host Grafton-Park River (N.D.). The Spoilers are 3-11 on the season, and have played one other Minnesota team — losing to Red Lake Falls, 3-1, on Jan. 16.

Saturday will be the first meeting between Crookston and Grafton-Park River since Jan. 20, 2015. The Pirates won that game at home, 6-5 in overtime.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 1-2-0—3

Thief River Falls 1-4-3—8

SCORING

8:17 first period (TRF): Morgan Rude (Brendan Bottem)

5:12 first period (Crookston): Alex Longoria short handed

16:52 second period (TRF): Zach Dalzell (Isaiah Villareal, Tysen Loeffler)

14:39 second period (TRF): Jaxon Brouse (Morgan Rude)

13:40 second period (Crookston): Noah Kiel

9:27 second period (Crookston): Nathan Kelly (Jackson Demarais)

6:37 second period (TRF): Jaxon Brouse (Morgan Rude)

5:36 second period (TRF): Blake Biermaier (Kaden Bakken, Brendan Bottem)

11:32 third period (TRF): Blake Biermaier (Alex Von Holtum, Brendan Bottem)

7:16 third period (TRF): Jaxon Brouse (Morgan Rude, Justin Funk)

1:21 third period (TRF): Blake Biermaier (Kaden Bakken, Ethan Lunsetter) power play

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Jaren Bailey 40 saves on 48 saves

Thief River Falls: Brett Holmer 17 saves on 20 shots

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.