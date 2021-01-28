Nine UMC student-athletes earn NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award

Times Report

Nine Minnesota Crookston student-athletes earned the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award. The conference announced award winners Wednesday.

The honor, which is named for late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed upon NSIC student-athletes who are in their senior year, have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.75, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.

The Golden Eagles who received the award are baseball player Ben Thoma, men's cross-country runner Anthony Kampa, women's cross-country runner Roseline Kanssole, women's basketball player and cross-country runner Jennifer Lax, softball players Jessica Withrow and Kamryn Frisk, and volleyball players Deaira Gresham, Katie Lienemann and Sydney Kruisselbrink.

Each student-athlete will be recognized by the NSIC with a certificate of achievement and a wristwatch.

A record number 227 student-athletes from the NSIC’s 16 institutions will receive the award in its 12th year, 33 more than last year’s record of 194.

“I am filled with pride on how our student-athletes in the NSIC continue to excel in the classroom, in the community and on the playing field," said NSIC commissioner Erin Lind in a release. "I am extremely proud of all these student-athletes for their devotion to their universities, the NSIC and to their personal academic and athletic goals. I have no doubt these student-athletes will continue to achieve success in life well beyond the classroom and the competition venues."

