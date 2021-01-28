Minnesota Crookston updates fan policy to allow limited attendance at games

Times Report

Fans will be allowed at Minnesota Crookston athletic events once again.

The university released an updated set of attendance policies Wednesday afternoon, allowing a limited number of spectators at home events. Previously, only essential personnel were allowed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance is limited to two fans per athlete. A pass list is stationed at the ticket gate at the south entrance of Lysaker Gymnasium and the south entrance of the Crookston Sports Center. Fans will be asked to provide their name and the player their ticket is listed under when they arrive, and must be on the list to be admitted. Admission is free of charge.

Doors will be open 30 minutes prior to the start of the game. Fans are asked not to arrive before then, and must leave immediately after the conclusion of the game.

Spectators will be seated in the south bleachers of Lysaker Gymnasium, and will be required to sit at least six feet apart from other fans. At the Crookston Sports Center, fans will be seated in the open areas of the bleachers, again with six feet of social distancing enforced. Fans are not allowed to come within 12 feet of the playing surface.

Fans must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times. No concessions will be provided, and no outside food and beverages are allowed. There will also be no game programs, roster sheets or fan promotions.

Bathrooms at both Lysaker and the CSC are open. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout both venues.

Those who are showing symptoms related to COVID-19, or have been recently exposed to COVID-19, are asked not to attend.

Fans who fail to comply with any of these procedures will be asked to leave the arena. This includes improper wearing of masks.

The same fan policies will be adhered to at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D., for UMC home tennis matches. However, no fans will be allowed at home equestrian events at this time, as these are multi-team events.

The school's new protocols are similar to those at Crookston High School, which is also allowing fans at events in a limited capacity.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to see fans cheering on our student-athletes in person once again," the university said in a release. "We promise that our fan policy ensures the health and safety of our students athletes, coaches, event staff, NSIC officials, and fans."

