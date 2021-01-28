Pirates of the Week: Jan. 21-27

Crookston Times

Boys' basketball: senior Carter Bruggeman

Coach Greg Garmen: "The senior got going last Thursday night vs. Fisher, scoring 21 points and also playing some pretty good defense for the Pirates. Carter has extended his range and shot the ball well from the 3-point arc, as well as from inside."

Girls' basketball: senior Emma Borowicz

Coach Darin Zimmerman: “Emma has been a leader on our team for multiple years and has continued to expand in that role. She is a gifted basketball player who is able to hurt teams with her offensive and defensive abilities.”

Dance: junior Amanda Schultz

Coach Grace Espinosa: “Amanda is on our Varsity kick and Jazz teams this year. Amanda has gone above and beyond! Not only is she dancing on both teams, but she also stepped up to help choreograph both routines and she’s in two extra dance classes a week besides the high school team practices. We decided not to have captains this year, but Amanda has stepped into the leadership role without being asked. She leads stretches and technique at most practices. This past weekend in Hawley, she really stood out to me with a great performance! Amanda is always dependable and encouraging to everyone on the team!”

Boys' hockey: senior Kaleb Thingelstad

Coach Josh Hardy: "Kaleb has had a hot start to the 2021 season, with two goals and three assists through the first two games. While his skill on the ice has been impressive, his positive attitude and leadership are of equal importance as well and all three will be vital to the team's success this year!"

Girls' hockey: freshman Reese Swanson

Coach Tim Moe: "She started off the year playing defense and playing really well. We felt we needed more offense, so we moved her to a forward position for Monday's game and she scored the first goal of her career. She is a very skilled player who is going to be a huge part of any success we have over the next four years."

Wrestling: sophomore Ethan Bowman

Coach Wes Hanson: "Ethan Bowman is off to a 10-0 start this season and just picked up his 75th career victory. He is a competitor and very dedicated to the sport of wrestling. He's also very coachable and willing to do what's best for the team. I'm proud of the season he's had so far."

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.