Crookston dance team triumphs over uncertainty

On Nov. 18, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the latest set of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social gatherings were heavily restricted. Restaurants, gyms and theaters were forced to close. High school sports were put on the shelf.

Except for one.

While Crookston High School's basketball, hockey and wrestling teams, who had been eagerly anticipating the start of their practices, weren't able to start their seasons until Jan. 4, the Pirates' dance team, thanks to modern technology and the nature of dance itself, was able to power through.

The Pirates began practicing on Nov. 9. When Walz's announcement came, it threw a wrench in their pre-season plans. But it didn't stop them. While basketball, hockey and wrestling, as contact sports, had no way of simulating in-person practice effectively, the Pirates could turn to Zoom to work on their technique and choreography.

"We were very lucky," said coach Grace Espinosa.

Espinosa wasn't surprised when she heard the news, but that's not to say she wasn't disappointed. Despite her team's youth — Crookston has eight dancers in seventh or eighth grade, and no seniors — she was expecting to have a strong squad with plenty of promise. It was her athletes' mental health, though, that worried her most, considering the possibility of not having a season at all.

But just being able to practice, even over Zoom, meant the Pirates could make do.

The virtual practices began like normal, in-person practices. Dancers would begin with stretch, move into technique and then work on choreography. The latter was the hardest part for Espinosa.

Zoom wasn't a perfect substitute. Dancers often had different internet speeds, so Espinosa needed to be extra patient when giving instructions. In addition, while dancers could learn their individual moves, dance isn't a fully non-contact sport — kick dances, for example, require teammates to physically connect with each other.

As a result of these challenges and the season's underlying uncertainty, virtual practices eventually became draining. The Pirates even lost two "very strong" dancers due to the stress, although Espinosa is hoping they'll rejoin the team next season.

"Zoom fatigue definitely became a thing towards the end," Espinosa said. "We were all over it."

Fortunately for the Pirates, in-person practices were allowed to begin again by early January. Espinosa described the return to the studio as a relief, but at the same time, "chaotic." The team had only finished one dance routine during the month-plus of virtual practice, and not only needed to finish another, but figure out formations, clean up routines and teach choreography to a handful of athletes that weren't able to participate in virtual classes.

Crookston was supposed to open its season with a competition in Frazee on Jan. 15, but it was cancelled just days before. It's rare for a coach to be thankful for an event's cancellation, but Espinosa was — as she said, "we knew we had a lot to work to do."

Instead, the Pirates got their season underway last Saturday in Hawley, with their varsity kick team finishing seventh. Against what Espinosa described as tough competition, they recorded their highest kick scores in years.

As of now, Crookston has four competitions remaining this season, where it will compete in both jazz and kick divisions. Espinosa's goal in jazz is to keep improving in technique and earn better scores than in past seasons, while in kick, her hope is for the Pirates to finish in the top five at a competition.

In Hawley, the Pirates finished just four points out of the top five. They're right in line with their expectations at the moment, a testament to their ability to make do with uncertainty and take full advantage of the opportunity to keep practicing, despite the challenges that came with that chance.

"I am so proud of how they handled it," Espinosa said. "Seeing them hit the floor and getting as high of scores that they did was great to see."

CROOKSTON DANCE TEAM ROSTER

Amanda Schultz (Jr.), Amelia Cordova (Fr.), Avery Trudeau (7th), Caden Sanders (7th), Calleigh Fanfulik (Fr.), Emily Shea (So.), Hope Alexander (Fr.), Kalea Luckow (8th), Lily Groven (So.), Linda Torres (8th), Mackenzie Funk (8th), Madelyn Knutson (7th), Makenna Kopecky (7th), Morgyn Larson (7th)

