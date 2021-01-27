Pirates score just nine first-half points en route to 68-34 loss at TRF

An ice-cold first half cost the Crookston boys' basketball team in its second road game of the season Tuesday night.

The Pirates trailed Thief River Falls 33-9 at halftime, and were unable to recover in the second half, eventually falling to the Prowlers, 68-34, on the road.

Tuesday's game wasn't much like last season's two meetings between Crookston and Thief River Falls. The Prowlers won the first game, 68-67, in overtime in Thief River Falls, while the Pirates beat TRF 69-55 at home in the rematch.

Instead, Tuesday was more reminiscent of Crookston's season-opening, 70-47 loss to East Grand Forks, in which the Pirates scored just 19 first-half points en route to a blowout defeat.

This season, Crookston is averaging 53.5 points per game.

Tristan Luckow (So., F) scored a team-high 11 points for the Pirates, scoring in double figures for the second time in his varsity career. Easton Tangquist (Sr., G) added nine.

Jack Manning led the Prowlers with 22 points.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are on the road again on Thursday, Jan. 28 to take on Warroad. The Warriors (4-0) are off to a strong start this season, beating opponents by an average of 25.5 points per game.

While Warroad had a strong 17-11 record last season, Crookston swept the Warriors, beating them 75-66 in Warroad and 72-70 in Crookston.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 9-25—34

Thief River Falls 33-35—68

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Tristan Luckow 11, Easton Tangquist 9, Carter Bruggeman 7, Jack Garmen 3, Jacob Hesby 3, Brooks Butt 1

THIEF RIVER FALLS STATS

Points: Jack Manning 22, Brevyn Lingen 17, Jack Rosendahl 9, Brady Olson 7, Aidan Strandberg 6, Braedon Potucek 3, Jonah Kalsnes 3, Dylan Hahn 1

