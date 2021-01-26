Golden Eagles rout North Dakota, 7-2, in first home game

College hockey officially returned to Crookston Monday night.

The Minnesota Crookston club hockey team marked the occasion the best way it could.

In their first home game in nearly a decade, the Golden Eagles routed the University of North Dakota club team, 7-2, at the Crookston Sports Center.

Two weeks ago, UMC (2-1) played its first competitive games since 2012, splitting a series at the University of Jamestown. Monday's performance only added to the encouraging start.

In the game's second minute, sophomore forward Cam Olstad went top-shelf to score on UND goaltender Bryan Bresina, and was quickly followed by a goal from freshman and Crookston product Brandon Boetcher. Tristan Morneault (Fr., F) found the net 15 seconds after Boetcher's tally, giving the Golden Eagles a 3-0 lead after only three minutes.

Minnesota Crookston scored twice more before the first period was up. East Grand Forks' Casey Kallock (Jr., D) scored with three minutes left in the period, and Zach Larson scored one minute later. UMC took a whopping 26 shots on goal in the first period.

The Fighting Hawks got on the board in the opening minutes of the second period, but were answered by freshman forward Tyler Zahradka. UND scored early in the third period as well, but with just 40 seconds left in the game, Olstad scored his second goal and fourth of the season on a power play.

The Golden Eagles fired 71 shots on goal (18 in the second period and 27 in the third), while holding North Dakota to just 17. Jake Sumner (Fr.) picked up the win in goal with 15 saves on 17 shots.

UP NEXT: UMC hosts Williston State (7-9) Jan. 29-30. Game times are 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Spectators are not allowed at the Crookston Sports Center, but both games will be streamed on the Golden Eagle Sports website.

BOX SCORE:

Minnesota Crookston 5-1-1—7

North Dakota 0-1-1—2

SCORING

15:24 first period (UMC): Cam Olstad

14:03 first period (UMC): Brandon Boetcher (Casey Kallock, Zach Larson)

13:48 first period (UMC): Tristan Morneault

3:14 first period (UMC): Casey Kallock (Sam McGregor, Ben Trostad)

2:15 first period (UMC): Zach Larson

15:22 second period (North Dakota): Logan Stokke

2:34 second period (UMC): Tyler Zahradka

14:23 third period (North Dakota): Alex Navarro (Sothio Suzue-Pan)

0:40 third period (UMC): Cam Olstad power play

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 15 saves on 17 shots

North Dakota: Bryan Bresina 64 saves on 71 shots

