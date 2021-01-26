Pirates sweep again, defeating Pelican Rapids and Mahnomen-Waubun

Back at home for the first time since its season opener on Jan. 14, the Crookston wrestling team continued its strong start to the season on Monday night.

The Pirates hosted Mahnomen-Waubun and Pelican Rapids in a Parents Night triangular, taking down the Vikings, 46-28, in the night's first dual before finishing it off with a 58-21 win over the Thunderbirds.

Crookston's low weights, just like they did in last Friday's triangular against Border West and New York Mills, gave the Pirates (8-2) a big early advantage against Pelican Rapids. Three falls, a forfeit and a major decision put Crookston up 28-0 before the Vikings won a match.

Pelican Rapids picked up wins at 138, 145, 152, 160, 182 and 220 pounds, but the dual was essentially over after the 145-pound match. Carter Johnson beat Braxton Volker (So.), but only by a 4-3 decision, meaning the Vikings' open spots at 170 and 195 pounds would make it impossible for them to accumulate enough team points to win.

Mahnomen-Waubun's Dominick Neisen kicked off the night's final dual with a win at 106 pounds over Evin Trudeau (Fr.), but Nolan Dans (Sr.), Carter Coauette (Fr.), Ethan Bowman (So.), Cameron Weiland (Sr.), Zach Brown (Sr.) and Volker ripped off six straight victories, four coming by pin.

The Pirates and Thunderbirds alternated wins for the rest of the dual before senior heavyweight Greg Gonzalez put an exclamation point on it, pinning Peyton Stock in just 19 seconds. Gonzalez, wrestling for the first time this season, had a perfect return to the mat with two of the quickest pins of the night — he needed just 39 seconds to take down Pelican Rapids' Abraham Gonzales in the first match.

Other Crookston wrestlers who won two matches, not including forfeits, were Dans and Brown, who each won one match by fall and the other by major decision, and Coauette, who had two quick pins of 1:46 and 0:39. Bowman had an impressive showing in his lone match of the night, as he pinned Mahnomen-Waubun's Garrett Eiynck, a state qualifier last season at 126 pounds.

Bowman, Coauette, Dans and Ethan Boll (So.) retained their perfect individual records for the season after Monday night's action. Boll, who defeated Marvin Bellecourt of Mahnomen-Waubun at 195 pounds, has scored the maximum number of team points — 60 — through 10 matches.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts Park Rapids and Badger/Greenbush-Middle River for a triangular Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. The Pirates will face the Panthers first, and take on the Gators to conclude the night.

The bout with the two-time defending Section 8A champion Gators should be a fitting nightcap. BGMR is ranked 12th in The Guillotine's latest Class A poll and is 5-1 on the season, its lone loss coming against No. 7 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie.

CROOKSTON VS. PELICAN RAPIDS

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) over Jackson Peasley (fall 5:01)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) over Jed Carlson (fall 3:09)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) over Daniel Diaz (fall 1:46)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) win by forfeit

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Tommy Thach (major dec. 17-3)

138 pounds: Sebastian Centeno (Pelican Rapids) over Cameron Weiland (major dec. 15-6)

145 pounds: Carter Johnson (Pelican Rapids) over Braxton Volker (dec. 4-3)

152 pounds: Jack Kapenga (Pelican Rapids) over Spencer Ness (dec. 9-4)

160 pounds: Kayden Holt (Pelican Rapids) win by forfeit

170 pounds: Cade Coauette (Crookston) win by forfeit

182 pounds: John Ziebell (Pelican Rapids) over Hunter Knutson (fall 4:51)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) win by forfeit

220 pounds: Jacob Willits (Pelican Rapids) over Hunter Kresl (fall 1:47)

285 pounds: Greg Gonzalez (Crookston) over Abraham Gonzales (fall 0:39)

CROOKSTON VS. MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN

106 pounds: Dominick Neisen (M-W) over Evin Trudeau (dec. 4-2)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) over Beau Sumdahl (major dec. 9-0)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) over Blake McMullen (fall 0:39)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Garret Eiynck (fall 1:16)

132 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) win by forfeit

138 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Carter Bendickson (fall 1:09)

145 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) over Lucas Geray (fall 1:00)

152 pounds: Will Olson (M-W) over Casey Weiland (fall 4:28)

160 pounds: Spencer Ness (Crookston) over Joseph Slette (fall 1:15)

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) win by forfeit

182 pounds: Nikowa Fortier (M-W) over Cade DeLeon (fall 3:59)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Marvin Bellecourt (fall 1:06)

220 pounds: Blake Geray (M-W) over Layten Fuentes (fall 2:31)

285 pounds: Greg Gonzalez (Crookston) over Peyton Stock (fall 0:19)

