Despite loss to Spruins, Pirates' North Dakota players get their moment in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.D. — Brynley Coleman shuttled the puck towards the net and Parker Strand skated hard to the near post, her stick at the ready. Puck met stick, then puck met nylon.

Strand's Pirate teammates skated towards her in celebration of what was a monumental goal for the eighth-grader playing in just her second varsity game. Not only was it Strand's first high-school goal, but she had scored it on her home rink, in her hometown, off a pass from a fellow North Dakotan. It was perfectly scripted in every way but one.

Monday night was a frustrating one on the scoreboard for the Crookston girls' hockey team. The Pirates lost, 5-2, to Fargo North-South, despite loads of great chances to score throughout the game.

But Strand's goal, the final score of the game, was a fitting way to cap the Pirates' most unique "home" game of the season.

Five years ago, with both schools low on numbers, Crookston entered a co-op with Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg for girls' hockey. The arrangement proved successful immediately: while only one May-Port CG player, Ali Hutter, played for the Pirates that first season, she was the team's third-leading scorer.

More players from North Dakota followed in Hutter's footsteps. In 2018-19, Crookston had four — Breck Fugleberg, Grace Koshney, Nora Peterson and Taylor Garrett. That year, for the first time, the Pirates hosted a game in Mayville, tying Jamestown (N.D.) 2-2. Last season, they played Jamestown again in Mayville, this time winning 3-1.

"I like it just because it's home," Coleman said. "It's the rink we've skated on all our life."

When Crookston coach Tim Moe walked through the doors of Kim Braaten Memorial Arena on Monday night, the first person he talked to was Garrett's father. Fugelberg's father, meanwhile, was driving the Zamboni. Both Garrett and Fugelberg graduated last year, so Moe was thrilled to see their parents in person again.

"We enjoy coming over here, just paying back what they've given to our program," Moe said. "... It's been a great relationship, and I'm really happy that we're able to give back."

For Moe, the Mayville game is all about the relationships forged by hockey, which in turn have extended to the community as a whole. Last year, Moe said, "we screwed up" by scheduling the game on a night when the May-Port CG boys' hockey team was out of town. But this year, Crookston made up for it, and the Ice Dawgs were able to cheer on their classmates regardless of uniform.

"It's nice to have familiar faces cheering us on and being part of the crowd," Peterson said.

For Crookston's North Dakota contingent, that isn't always a guarantee. It's a 50-minute drive from Mayville to Crookston, and the Pirates' road games are usually farther away yet.

But that doesn't mean Mayville's support isn't essential or fervent. Peterson's father, for one, attends every game. During the first period, he stood atop a flight of stairs overlooking the rink, cheering individually for every Pirate — Minnesotan and North Dakotan alike.

This season, there are three of the latter on Crookston's roster. Peterson, a senior forward, scored 17 goals and 12 assists last year to lead the team in scoring, and is tops on the team again this year with three goals. Coleman, a freshman forward from Hatton, 15 miles from Mayville, has been an integral part of the Pirates' third line. Strand, an eighth-grade forward, is still trying to carve out a role, but if Monday night is any indication, could be well on her way.

But the way Peterson, Coleman and Strand have added to Crookston's team culture has been the real key for the co-op's success. According to Moe, the trio has melded seamlessly with the rest of the team. And the 100-mile round-trip drives to and from Crookston every day for practice just speak to their that commitment even more.

"The main thing is they're great kids," Moe said. "If they were coming over and not ... making positive contributions on and off the ice, it's not a relationship that we would continue. But it's been just fantastic and those kids are awesome."

Two Mayville players who played with the Pirates last season, but aren't on the team this season, serve as an example. Koshney, a two-year starting goaltender, is a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Mayville, and decided not to play her senior season, not wanting to risk transmitting COVID-19 to her patients. Raina Satrom, who was second on the team in scoring as an eighth-grader, picked up basketball when Minnesota high school sports started late.

"(Koshney's) a very academically oriented kid, very mature kid and I really commend her for making her decision," Moe said. "Raina decided that she was gonna be active, and she started basketball season, and she's one of those kids that just wants to finish what she started."

Koshney and Satrom haven't left the Pirates in spirit, though. They were at Monday's game and hung around outside the Crookston locker room afterwards, chatting with Peterson, Coleman and Strand and congratulating the latter on her first goal. They appeared to understand exactly what Strand's goal meant.

GAME RECAP: Peterson, Coleman and Strand were the first Pirates to skate onto the ice, and the three were introduced as starters on a line together.

The homecoming got flipped on its head just 30 seconds after the initial face-off, however, when Fargo North-South's Rylee Bartz beat Kailee Magsam. Sara Stich made it 2-0 12 minutes later. Midway through the second period, Evelyn Olson rang one off the post and in for the Spruins' third.

Reese Swanson (Fr., F) scored on a breakaway with 4:49 before the second-period intermission, but Fargo North-South had the last word. Brekken Tull (Fr., F) shot high on a breakaway in the final seconds, leading to a rush of the Spruins' own, and Anna Nelson scored with 24 seconds to go.

Bartz scored her second goal in the first minute of the third period on a shot that just crossed the line, before Strand's goal created the final margin.

While Crookston had plenty of zone time and plenty of chances, it couldn't take advantage most of the night. The play at the end of the second quarter was a potential two-goal swing, but another glaring example was a minute-long 5-on-3 midway through the second period during which the Pirates pushed the puck into the crease but just couldn't apply the final touch.

"We've been kind of snakebitten," Moe said, referring not just to Monday's game but to losses to Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks earlier this season in which Crookston combined for only one goal, but could have easily scored more.

"A lot of it comes down to strength on our end and not being strong enough to power a puck into the net. And just having that killer instinct out in front of the net. You wanna score, but really be willing to go in and give up your body, and just to find a way to get that puck into the net."

Where bright spots are concerned, Swanson and Strand both scored their first varsity goals on Monday.

"Reese has been a goal scorer her whole life," Moe said. "Going a couple games without scoring was tough for her, and she was really looking for it. And to have Parker score — she's had a smile on her face since she got to varsity, just exciting."

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts West Fargo United (N.D.) on Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Crookston Sports Center (7 p.m.). West Fargo is 3-5-1 this season.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-1-1—5

Fargo North-South 2-2-1—5

SCORING

16:31 first period (FNS: Rylee Bartz

4:11 first period (FNS): Sara Stich

7:31 second period (FNS): Evelyn Olson (Molly Hanson)

4:49 second period (Crookston): Reese Swanson (Addie Fee)

0:24 second period (FNS): Anna Nelson

16:17 third period (FNS): Rylee Bartz (Isabelle Pohl, Madi Rohrich)

5:01 third period (Crookston): Parker Strand (Brynley Coleman, Kenze Epema)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 23 saves on 28 shots

Fargo North-South: Olivia Gowin 25 saves on 27 shots

