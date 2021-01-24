Golden Eagles can't find offense in 59-47 loss at Minot State

Offense was hard to come by for the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team this weekend.

A day after shooting just 19 percent in a 76-45 loss at Minot State Friday, the Golden Eagles were better, but only just. They fell 59-47 to the Beavers Saturday afternoon at the MSU Dome, going 16-for-60 from the field.

Minot State (2-4, 1-2 NSIC) used a 10-0 run in the first quarter which spanned over five minutes to take a 15-8 lead. UMC (2-6, 2-4) responded with a 9-0 run, consisting of five free throws and five points from junior center Julia Peplinski, but the Beavers took the lead back three minutes before halftime.

A Mary Burke (Rs. So., F) 3-pointer cut the MiSU lead to 30-28, but that was as close as the Golden Eagles came over the course of the second half. Amber Stevahn scored 12 fourth-quarter points to help the Beavers do away with UMC for good.

Kylie Post (Jr., G) did her part to keep the Golden Eagles in striking distance, finishing with 12 points and five steals. Jes Mertens (Fr., G) added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Peplinski scored seven in her second game back from an injury.

UMC was no match for Stevahn, however. The Beaver forward scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her second straight double-double.

Minot State's biggest edge was in the post, where it outrebounded the Golden Eagles 42-25.

UP NEXT: UMC hosts the University of Mary Jan. 29-30. The Marauders are 1-5 this season and 1-3 in NSIC play, and are coming off two losses to Bemidji State.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 8-13-13-13—47

Minot State 15-10-18-16—59

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Kylie Post 12, Jes Mertens 11, Haylee Wheeler 9, Julia Peplinski 7

Rebounds: Jes Mertens 9, Julia Peplinski 5, Haylee Wheeler 3, Mary Burke 3

Assists: Emma Carpenter 3, Kylea Praska 1, Julia Pelinski 1

Steals: Kylie Post 5, Haylee Wheeler 2, Jes Mertens 2

Blocks: Julia Peplinski 1

Team: 16-60 field goals, 2-15 3-pointers, 13-16 free throws

MINOT STATE STATS

Points: Amber Stevahn 27, Haley Hildenbrand 12, Bethany Theodore 11

Rebounds: Amber Stevahn 11, Anna Counts 9, Haley Hildenbrand 8

Assists: Kate Head 7

Steals: Bethany Theodore 5

Blocks: Amber Stevahn 1

Team: 21-53 field goals, 1-12 3-pointers, 16-17 free throws

