UMC loses sixth straight, 77-72, after Minot State withstands late charge

For 34 minutes Saturday, Minot State did whatever it wanted against Minnesota Crookston. Josh Dilling was able to diagnose why.

"They just have a toughness," the UMC freshman said. "They give a lot of effort, and that's what we needed to be. We can be there easily."

Dilling was right — the Golden Eagles showed as much. Because over the game's last six minutes, they were there.

It just wasn't enough to win.

Despite a 23-9 run down the stretch, Minnesota Crookston fell 77-72 to the Beavers on Saturday at Lysaker Gymnasium to remain winless in NSIC play this season.

"We had a fight about us, unlike the first game," Dilling said. "... We wanted to come back here and see what we can do. We came together and got a couple stops, took some good shots on the offensive side."

In the first game Dilling was referring to, UMC's 72-61 loss Friday night, the Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-6 NSIC) fell behind by 18 points in the first half and came within five points midway through the second, only to go eight minutes without a field goal down the stretch. This was different.

By every measures, Minot State (4-4, 2-2) was the superior team over the first 20 minutes Saturday, and it wasn't particularly close. The Beavers shot 55 percent from the field and more than doubled up UMC on the boards (21-8).

Yet the score told a different story. A 3-pointer by Camron Dunfee on the Beavers' final possession made it a 38-29 game, a more than manageable deficit for the Golden Eagles going into halftime.

But they couldn't take advantage, despite knocking on the door throughout the early part of the half. Ibu Jassey Demba (Sr., F) floated home a layup to cut the lead to 45-41, but Sam Ohlrich promptly answered with a 3-pointer with 13:53 to play.

Then Melvin Newbern took over. The Beavers' 6-foot-5 forward, who had a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double Friday, was just as brilliant Saturday. He scored 11 of his 24 points during a five-minute span in the second half, capped off by two gutting, turnaround jumpers on consecutive possessions to extend the lead to 64-48.

"He's not necessarily a big guy, but he's a guy that scores around the rim," said UMC coach Dan Weisse. "But we let him get catches right on that block area or right around that area. It's too easy. We know he wants to go left, he finishes left."

With the Golden Eagles' backs against the wall, Dilling stepped up. He knocked down two 3-pointers to make it a nine-point game, and after Newbern missed two shots in a row, Dilling scored an and-1 layup with 2:07 to play, giving him 23 points and cutting the lead to 67-64.

"We try to overcomplicate the game, but really, we were starting to get stops and we started to make shots," Weisse said. "(Newbern), I think he scored on five possessions in a row at some point, seemed more like 10. Once we get that situated, make them miss a couple, we were able to convert on our end."

But Minot State made the clutch shots it needed to. With 55 seconds left, Max Cody hit a layup over Jassey Demba to push the lead back to multiple possessions.

"We had a perfect situation," Weisse said. "But their senior beat our senior one-on-one, and that was the biggest play of the game."

The Golden Eagles didn't go away quietly. Georges Darwiche (Jr., G), scoreless to that point in the game, rattled home a step-back triple with 19 seconds remaining to make it 73-71.

But over the last two minutes, the Golden Eagles' toughness was matched by Minot State's. The Beavers hit all eight of their foul shots to close out the game, preventing UMC from even having a chance to tie or take the lead.

The Golden Eagles' late rally might have been enough — or maybe not been necessary at all — had they matched the Beavers' toughness at the beginning. But Minot State's 38 points in the paint to UMC's 20, its 12 offensive rebounds, and its free-throw shooting late in the game told the tale of the afternoon.

"Down the stretch was fantastic," Weisse said. "But we gotta have that mentality for 40 minutes."

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles travel to Bismarck Jan. 29-30 to play the University of Mary. The Marauders are 3-5 this season and 3-3 in NSIC play.

UMC swept UMary last season, winning 71-68 in Crookston and 68-62 in Bismarck.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 29-43—72

Minot State 38-39—77

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Josh Dilling 23, Leonard Dixon 12, Brian Sitzmann 11, Zach Westphal 9

Rebounds: Brian Sitzmann 4, Leonard Dixon 3, Morgan Carter 2

Assists: Georges Darwiche 4, Josh Dilling 4, Brian Sitzmann 3

Steals: Quintin Winterfeldt 1, Zach Westphal 1

Blocks: Brian Sitzmann 2

Team: 24-49 field goals, 9-24 3-pointers, 15-15 free throws

MINOT STATE STATS

Points: Melvin Newbern 24, Max Cody 13, Camron Dunfee 10, Kody Dwyer 10

Rebounds: Melvin Newbern 9, Kody Dwyer 4, Steven Ross Jr. 4

Assists: Max Cody 5, Melvin Newbern 2

Steals: Melvin Newbern 2

Team: 29-55 field goals, 5-16 3-pointers, 14-19 free throws

