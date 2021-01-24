Pirates beat Border West, New York Mills at NYM triangular

The Crookston wrestling team continued its strong start to the season Friday evening, winning both matches of a triangular hosted by New York Mills and featuring Border West along with the Pirates.

Crookston had no trouble with Border West in its first dual, winning 63-9. The Buccaneers won just two matches — one by forfeit and one at 132 pounds, where 2020 state qualifier Eli Larson beat Zach Brown by a close decision.

Otherwise, it was all Pirates. They had seven pins against Border West: Evin Trudeau at 106 pounds, Ethan Bowman at 126, Braxton Volker at 138, Cameron Weiland at 145, Spencer Ness at 152, Ethan Boll at 220 and Hunter Kresl at 285.

Against the host Eagles, Crookston got off to a flying start, taking a 36-0 lead with Trudeau, Nolan Dans, Carter Coauette, Bowman and Volker all pinning their opponents and Brown winning by forfeit.

NYM returning state qualifier Dane Niemi pinned Weiland at 145 pounds, setting off a string of six Eagle wins in the evening's last eight matches. But Boll's pin at 195 pounds clinched the match for the Pirates and ensured they'd move to 6-2 on the season, with a 48-36 win over New York Mills.

"It was an awesome night," Crookston coach Wes Hanson said succinctly.

Boll, Bowman and Dans all moved to a perfect 8-0 with their pair of victories Friday. For the season, Crookston wrestlers have combined for a 74-30 record.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be at home Monday, Jan. 25 for a Parents Night triangular against Mahnomen-Waubun and Pelican Rapids.

CROOKSTON VS. BORDER WEST

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) def. Peyton Forcier (pin 3:47)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) def. Jude Olson (9-7)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) def. Cole Sykora (8-2)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) def. Dylan Py (pin 0:39)

132 pounds: Eli Larson (Border West) def. Zach Brown (6-5)

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) def. Ben Peterson (pin 1:01)

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) def. Patrick Forcier (pin 2:52)

152 pounds: Spencer Ness (Crookston) def. Kevin Casper (pin 3:08)

160 pounds: Jacob Adelman (Border West) by forfeit

170 pounds: Cade Coauette (Crookston) by forfeit

182 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) def. Andrew Hennessy (8-4)

195 pounds: Layten Fuentes (Crookston by forfeit

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) def. Issac Ebnet (pin 0:31)

285 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) def. Noah Adelman (pin 0:45)

CROOKSTON VS. NEW YORK MILLS

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) def. Elijah Geiser (pin 0:29)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) def. Joe Mann (pin 0:33)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston def. Nick Peters (pin 1:21)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) def. Chris Yoder (pin 3:46)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) by forfeit

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) def. Jacob Buck (pin 3:45)

145 pounds: Dane Niemi (NYM def. Cameron Weiland (pin 1:01)

152 pounds: Hunter Rust (NYM) def. Spencer Ness (pin 4:21)

160 pounds: Mason Unger (NYM) by forfeit

170 pounds: Cade Coauette (Crookston) by forfeit

182 pounds: Ben Salo (NYM) def. Hunter Knutson (pin 0:49)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) def. Jon Rinerson (pin 2:30)

220 pounds: Bode Roberts (NYM) def. Layten Fuentes (pin 3:14)

285 pounds: Braeden Peterson (NYM) def. Hunter Kresl (pin 5:22)

