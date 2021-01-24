Crookston dance team opens season in Hawley

Times Report

The Crookston dance team finally got its season underway Saturday, competing at a tournament in Hawley.

The Pirates' varsity kick team took seventh place at the tournament. They finished just four points out of the top five and only .5 points behind the sixth-place team.

In what coach Grace Espinosa called a "very tough" first competition, Crookston posted its highest scores in a "few years."

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Pelican Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 30, competing in the kick and jazz divisions.

