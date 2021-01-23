Golden Eagles start slow, can't keep up in 76-45 loss at Minot State

Despite earning its first NSIC weekend sweep in three years last week, the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team couldn't carry over any momentum.

The Golden Eagles shot 19 percent from the field Friday night, falling 76-45 to Minot State at the MSU Dome to fall to 2-5 on the season (2-3 NSIC).

UMC shot worse than it did in its 95-32 season-opening loss at Concordia-St. Paul, when it hit just 22 percent of its shots. The Golden Eagles' overall offensive output was better, though, due to a respectable 7-of-20 performance from 3-point range. Inside the arc, they shot an anemic 4-of-38.

The Beavers (1-4, 1-2) won their first game of the season behind efficient play inside the arc. They scored 50 points in the paint and shot 53 percent from the field, and outrebounded UMC 41-25.

Minot State scored the first 13 points of the game, doing so in the first four minutes. It led 26-11 after one quarter and 41-20 at halftime.

The Golden Eagles' best offensive quarter was the third, but the bar they had to clear was low. They shot just 27 percent in the quarter and scored 14 points.

Mary Burke (Rs. So., F) scored 13 points to lead the way for UMC, while Eden Golliher (Fr., F) and Jes Mertens (Fr., G) both scored six. Mertens, who was second in the nation in steals per game coming in (4.83), had four on Friday.

Amber Stevahn's 18-point, 10-rebound double-double spurred the Beavers, while Lucy Chapman and Anna Counts added 11 and 10, respectively.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Beavers play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 11-9-14-11—45

Minot State 26-15-19-16—76

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Mary Burke 13, Eden Golliher 6, Jes Mertens 6

Rebounds: Eden Golliher 6, Jes Mertens 5, Julia Peplinski 5

Assists: Jes Mertens 2, Haylee Wheeler 1, Kylie Post 1

Steals: Jes Mertens 4, Emma Carpenter 3, Kylea Praska 2

Team: 11-58 field goals, 7-20 3-pointers, 16-20 free throws

MINOT STATE STATS

Points: Amber Stevahn 18, Lucy Chapman 11, Anna Counts 10

Rebounds: Amber Stevahn 10, Anna Counts 7, Calli Delsman 6

Assists: Bethany Theodore 7, Kate Head 5

Steals: Faith Brintle 2

Blocks: Anna Counts 1, Calli Delsman 1

Team: 33-62 field goals, 4-11 3-pointers, 6-11 free throws

