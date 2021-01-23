Warroad flexes muscle in 14-0 rout of Crookston

On Friday night, the Crookston girls' hockey team found out the hard way why Warroad is ranked No. 1 in the state.

The Warriors blew the Pirates away in a 14-0 rout at the Gardens Arena in Warroad. Geno Hendrickson scored five goals to lead the way for the defending Section 8A champions.

While Crookston (1-3) began its season with close, low-scoring losses to section mainstays Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks, followed by a blowout win over International Falls, Warroad was an entirely different animal.

The Warriors, who opened their season with a 6-0 win over the Prowlers on Thursday, outshot the Pirates 54-4 for the game. They scored five goals in the first period and six more in the second period.

With running time aiding it, Crookston held Warroad to its longest scoring "drought" — 12 minutes — to begin the third period. But the Warriors scored three more goals to close out the game.

Kailee Magsam made 40 saves for the Pirates. Her counterpart, Kendra Nordick, had a much easier night, needing to make just four stops.

Abbey Hardwick, Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson each had two goals for Warroad. Talya Hendrickson had three assists, Madison Lavergne had a goal and three helpers and Abbey Reule had three assists as well. Geno Hendrickson added two assists to go with her five goals.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will take on Fargo North/South, one of the strongest teams in North Dakota, on Monday, Jan. 25 in Mayville, N.D. The Spruins are coming off a 7-3 win over East Grand Forks on Thursday.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-0-0—0

Warroad 5-6-3—14

SCORING

13:33 first period (Warroad): Geno Hendrickson

11:41 first period (Warroad): Madison Lavergne (Kate Johnson, Abby Chamernick)

11:03 first period (Warroad): Geno Hendrickson (Abbey Reule, Lila Lanctot)

5:02 first period (Warroad): Cal Lindquist (Madison Lavergne)

0:36 first period (Warroad): Talya Hendrickson (Cal Lindquist)

16:17 second period (Warroad): Kate Johnson (Katy Comstock)

11:46 second period (Warroad): Talya Hendrickson (Geno Hendrickson)

11:25 second period (Warroad): Geno Hendrickson (Talya Hendrickson)

9:36 second period (Warroad): Geno Hendrickson (Abbey Reule, Talya Hendrickson)

6:10 second period (Warroad): Abbey Hardwick (Madison Lavergne, Kate Johnson)

1:31 second period (Warroad): Geno Hendrickson (Lila Lanctot, Abbey Reule)

5:50 third period (Warroad): Katierie Sandy (Talya Hendrickson, Geno Hendrickson)

3:30 third period (Warroad): Abbey Hardwick (Reanna Smith)

2:20 third period (Warroad): Kate Johnson (Madison Lavergne, Karlie Meeker)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 40 saves on 54 shots

Warroad: Kendra Nordick 4 saves on 4 shots

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.