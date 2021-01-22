Crookston puts the clamps down on Park Rapids in 54-18 victory

Halle Winjum nearly won a basketball game by herself.

Winjum scored 18 points Thursday night — as many as Park Rapids scored as a team. Thanks to the freshman guard's big night and a stifling defensive performance, the Crookston girls' basketball team beat the Panthers, 54-18, in Park Rapids.

The Pirates (3-1) held the Panthers to just seven first-half points, and led by 27 at halftime. Park Rapids hit just two shots in the first half, both of them 3-pointers.

Much like in its 60-22 win over Warroad Saturday, in which it led 38-7 at halftime, Crookston eased up after the break but only somewhat, outscoring the Panthers 20-11.

While Winjum, Crookston's leading scorer this season, led the way once again, Emma Boll, Emma Borowicz and Emma Osborn chipped in as well, scoring eight, eight and seven points respectively.

Tori Weaver scored five points for Park Rapids, which fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Pirates are on a three-game winning streak, during which they've outscored their opponents 184-75.

UP NEXT: The Pirates return home Tuesday, Jan. 26 to take on Roseau. The Rams are 0-1 on the season, having lost 62-50 to Hawley last Friday.

The Rams and Pirates have been frequent nemeses in recent years: in 2019, Roseau beat Crookston in the Section 8AA championship game to qualify for the state tournament for a fifth straight season. The Rams also took both games from the Pirates last season, including a 61-60 epic in Crookston on Jan. 26, 2020.

Roseau suffered a major blow before the season when star guard Katie Borowicz announced she would forego her senior season to enroll early at Minnesota. Borowicz, an ESPN four-star recruit, averaged 31.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 6.0 assists last year for the Rams.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 34-20—54

Park Rapids 7-11—18

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Halle Winjum 18, Emma Boll 8, Emma Borowicz 8, Emma Osborn 7, Hayden Winjum 4, Ally Perreault 3, Abby Borowicz 2, Amelia Overgaard 2, Jenna Coauette 2

Team: 24 field goals, four 3-pointers, 2-5 free throws

PARK RAPIDS STATS

Points: Tori Weaver 5, Mady Maninga 4, Mickey Clark 4, Abby Morris 3, Hannah Morgan 2

Team: seven field goals, three 3-pointers, 1-2 free throws

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.