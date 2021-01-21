Area scores update: Jan. 21
Times Report
Boys' basketball
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Ada-Borup 89, Climax-Fisher 49 (Climax)
- East Grand Forks 54, Sacred Heart 39 (East Grand Forks)
- Fosston 60, NCE/U-H 47 (Twin Valley)
- Mahnomen-Waubun 81, Fertile-Beltrami 59 (Fertile)
- Thief River Falls 66, Roseau 27 (Roseau)
Friday, Jan. 15
- East Grand Forks 70, Crookston 47 (East Grand Forks)
- Fosston 55, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43 (Clearbrook)
- Stephen-Argyle 71, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37 (Stephen)
- Win-E-Mac 48, Lake Park-Audubon 28 (Erskine)
Saturday, Jan. 16
- Fertile-Beltrami 63, NCE/U-H 47 (Fertile)
- Perham 65, Thief River Falls 37 (Thief River Falls)
- Win-E-Mac 61, Climax-Fisher 46 (Erskine)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Roseau 75, Crookston 65 (Crookston)
- Ada-Borup 56, Park Christian 53 (Moorhead)
- Fertile-Beltrami 63, Win-E-Mac 60 (Erskine)
- Fosston 65, Bagley 35 (Fosston)
- Mahnomen-Waubun 75, NCE/U-H 49 (Twin Valley)
- Red Lake County 76, Kittson County Central 34 (Red Lake Falls)
- Stephen-Argyle 66, Sacred Heart 48 (East Grand Forks)
- Thief River Falls 60, East Grand Forks 56 (Thief River Falls)
Boys' hockey
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Red Lake Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0 (Red Lake Falls)
- Warroad 4, Thief River Falls 1 (Warroad)
Friday, Jan. 15
- Grand Forks Red River 6, East Grand Forks 1 (Grand Forks)
Saturday, Jan. 16
- Bagley/Fosston 4, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 0 (Breckenridge)
- Grand Forks Central 7, East Grand Forks 4 (East Grand Forks)
- Little Falls 4, Thief River Falls 2 (Little Falls)
- Red Lake Falls 3, Grafton-Park River 1 (Red Lake Falls)
Monday, Jan. 18
- East Grand Forks 4, Fargo South/Shanley 1 (East Grand Forks)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Kittson County Central 7, Crookston 5 (Hallock)
- Red Lake Falls 7, Bagley/Fosston 0 (Bagley)
- Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0 (Roseau)
Girls' basketball
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Fosston 92, Win-E-Mac 21 (Fosston)
- Hawley 65, Thief River Falls 29 (Thief River Falls)
- Sacred Heart 47, Northern Freeze 41 (East Grand Forks)
- Stephen-Argyle 75, Red Lake Falls 35 (Argyle)
Friday, Jan. 15
- Breckenridge 63, Crookston 57 (OT) (Crookston)
- Ada-Borup 63, Climax-Fisher 28 (Fisher)
- Fertile-Beltrami 71, Mahnomen-Waubun 56 (Fertile)
- Fosston 71, NCE/U-H 39 (Ulen)
- Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Red Lake County Central 56 (Warren)
Saturday, Jan. 16
- Crookston 60, Warroad 22 (Crookston)
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 46, East Grand Forks 37 (Glyndon)
- Lake Park-Audubon 64, Win-E-Mac 22 (Erskine)
- Moorhead 81, Thief River Falls 44 (Thief River Falls)
- Red Lake Falls 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 39 (Red Lake Falls)
- Rothsay 59, NCE/U-H 52 (Rothsay)
- Stephen-Argyle 42, Park River/Fordville-Lankin 21 (Park River)
Monday, Jan. 18
- East Grand Forks 56, Oak Grove 52 (East Grand Forks)
- Lake Park-Audubon 57, Ada-Borup 44 (Ada)
- Stephen-Argyle 62, Kittson County Central 52 (Hallock)
- Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37, Sacred Heart 23 (Warren)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Crookston 70, Fertile-Beltrami 35 (Fertile)
- Climax-Fisher 71, Bagley 36 (Fisher)
- Detroit Lakes 52, Thief River Falls 24 (Detroit Lakes)
- Mahnomen-Waubun 66, Win-E-Mac 22 (Erskine)
Girls' hockey
Thursday, Jan. 14
Friday, Jan. 15
- East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 0 (Crookston)
- Roseau 8, Thief River Falls 2 (Roseau)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Crookston 6, International Falls 0 (Crookston)
- Thief River Falls 3, East Grand Forks 1 (East Grand Forks)
Wrestling
Thursday, Jan. 14
Friday, Jan. 15
- Bemidji 42, Thief River Falls 27 (Bemidji)
- Perham 37, Thief River Falls 36 (Bemidji)
Saturday, Jan. 16
- Crookston 70, Fertile-Beltrami 12 (Fertile)
- Crookston 55, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 16 (Fertile)
- Thief River Falls 55, West Fargo 21 (West Fargo)
- Valley City 37, Thief River Falls 36 (West Fargo)
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 48, Fertile-Beltrami 15 (Fertile)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Crookston 60, Fergus Falls 21 (Fergus Falls)
- Detroit Lakes 42, Crookston 31 (Fergus Falls)
- Fosston/Bagley 66, Roseau 18 (Fosston)
- Fosston/Bagley 48, Mahnomen-Waubun 31 (Fosston)
- Thief River Falls 52, Benson 23 (Pelican Rapids)
- Thief River Falls 54, Pelican Rapids 27 (Pelican Rapids)
Scores are from minnesota-scores.com.
