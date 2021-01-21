SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area scores update: Jan. 21

Times Report

Boys' basketball

Thursday, Jan. 14

  • Ada-Borup 89, Climax-Fisher 49 (Climax)
  • East Grand Forks 54, Sacred Heart 39 (East Grand Forks)
  • Fosston 60, NCE/U-H 47 (Twin Valley)
  • Mahnomen-Waubun 81, Fertile-Beltrami 59 (Fertile)
  • Thief River Falls 66, Roseau 27 (Roseau)

Friday, Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 16

  • Fertile-Beltrami 63, NCE/U-H 47 (Fertile)
  • Perham 65, Thief River Falls 37 (Thief River Falls)
  • Win-E-Mac 61, Climax-Fisher 46 (Erskine)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

  • Roseau 75, Crookston 65 (Crookston)
  • Ada-Borup 56, Park Christian 53 (Moorhead)
  • Fertile-Beltrami 63, Win-E-Mac 60 (Erskine)
  • Fosston 65, Bagley 35 (Fosston)
  • Mahnomen-Waubun 75, NCE/U-H 49 (Twin Valley)
  • Red Lake County 76, Kittson County Central 34 (Red Lake Falls)
  • Stephen-Argyle 66, Sacred Heart 48 (East Grand Forks)
  • Thief River Falls 60, East Grand Forks 56 (Thief River Falls)

Boys' hockey

Thursday, Jan. 14

  • Red Lake Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0 (Red Lake Falls)
  • Warroad 4, Thief River Falls 1 (Warroad)

Friday, Jan. 15

  • Grand Forks Red River 6, East Grand Forks 1 (Grand Forks)

Saturday, Jan. 16

  • Bagley/Fosston 4, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 0 (Breckenridge)
  • Grand Forks Central 7, East Grand Forks 4 (East Grand Forks)
  • Little Falls 4, Thief River Falls 2 (Little Falls)
  • Red Lake Falls 3, Grafton-Park River 1 (Red Lake Falls)

Monday, Jan. 18

  • East Grand Forks 4, Fargo South/Shanley 1 (East Grand Forks)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Girls' basketball

Thursday, Jan. 14

  • Fosston 92, Win-E-Mac 21 (Fosston)
  • Hawley 65, Thief River Falls 29 (Thief River Falls)
  • Sacred Heart 47, Northern Freeze 41 (East Grand Forks)
  • Stephen-Argyle 75, Red Lake Falls 35 (Argyle)

Friday, Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 16

  • Crookston 60, Warroad 22 (Crookston)
  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 46, East Grand Forks 37 (Glyndon)
  • Lake Park-Audubon 64, Win-E-Mac 22 (Erskine)
  • Moorhead 81, Thief River Falls 44 (Thief River Falls)
  • Red Lake Falls 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 39 (Red Lake Falls)
  • Rothsay 59, NCE/U-H 52 (Rothsay)
  • Stephen-Argyle 42, Park River/Fordville-Lankin 21 (Park River)

Monday, Jan. 18

  • East Grand Forks 56, Oak Grove 52 (East Grand Forks)
  • Lake Park-Audubon 57, Ada-Borup 44 (Ada)
  • Stephen-Argyle 62, Kittson County Central 52 (Hallock)
  • Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37, Sacred Heart 23 (Warren)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Girls' hockey

Thursday, Jan. 14

Friday, Jan. 15

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Wrestling

Thursday, Jan. 14

Friday, Jan. 15

  • Bemidji 42, Thief River Falls 27 (Bemidji)
  • Perham 37, Thief River Falls 36 (Bemidji)

Saturday, Jan. 16

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Scores are from minnesota-scores.com.

