Area scores update: Jan. 21

Boys' basketball

Thursday, Jan. 14

Ada-Borup 89, Climax-Fisher 49 (Climax)

East Grand Forks 54, Sacred Heart 39 (East Grand Forks)

Fosston 60, NCE/U-H 47 (Twin Valley)

Mahnomen-Waubun 81, Fertile-Beltrami 59 (Fertile)

Thief River Falls 66, Roseau 27 (Roseau)

Friday, Jan. 15

East Grand Forks 70, Crookston 47 (East Grand Forks)

Fosston 55, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43 (Clearbrook)

Stephen-Argyle 71, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37 (Stephen)

Win-E-Mac 48, Lake Park-Audubon 28 (Erskine)

Saturday, Jan. 16

Fertile-Beltrami 63, NCE/U-H 47 (Fertile)

Perham 65, Thief River Falls 37 (Thief River Falls)

Win-E-Mac 61, Climax-Fisher 46 (Erskine)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Roseau 75, Crookston 65 (Crookston)

Ada-Borup 56, Park Christian 53 (Moorhead)

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Win-E-Mac 60 (Erskine)

Fosston 65, Bagley 35 (Fosston)

Mahnomen-Waubun 75, NCE/U-H 49 (Twin Valley)

Red Lake County 76, Kittson County Central 34 (Red Lake Falls)

Stephen-Argyle 66, Sacred Heart 48 (East Grand Forks)

Thief River Falls 60, East Grand Forks 56 (Thief River Falls)

Boys' hockey

Thursday, Jan. 14

Red Lake Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0 (Red Lake Falls)

Warroad 4, Thief River Falls 1 (Warroad)

Friday, Jan. 15

Grand Forks Red River 6, East Grand Forks 1 (Grand Forks)

Saturday, Jan. 16

Bagley/Fosston 4, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 0 (Breckenridge)

Grand Forks Central 7, East Grand Forks 4 (East Grand Forks)

Little Falls 4, Thief River Falls 2 (Little Falls)

Red Lake Falls 3, Grafton-Park River 1 (Red Lake Falls)

Monday, Jan. 18

East Grand Forks 4, Fargo South/Shanley 1 (East Grand Forks)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Kittson County Central 7, Crookston 5 (Hallock)

Red Lake Falls 7, Bagley/Fosston 0 (Bagley)

Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0 (Roseau)

Girls' basketball

Thursday, Jan. 14

Fosston 92, Win-E-Mac 21 (Fosston)

Hawley 65, Thief River Falls 29 (Thief River Falls)

Sacred Heart 47, Northern Freeze 41 (East Grand Forks)

Stephen-Argyle 75, Red Lake Falls 35 (Argyle)

Friday, Jan. 15

Breckenridge 63, Crookston 57 (OT) (Crookston)

Ada-Borup 63, Climax-Fisher 28 (Fisher)

Fertile-Beltrami 71, Mahnomen-Waubun 56 (Fertile)

Fosston 71, NCE/U-H 39 (Ulen)

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Red Lake County Central 56 (Warren)

Saturday, Jan. 16

Crookston 60, Warroad 22 (Crookston)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 46, East Grand Forks 37 (Glyndon)

Lake Park-Audubon 64, Win-E-Mac 22 (Erskine)

Moorhead 81, Thief River Falls 44 (Thief River Falls)

Red Lake Falls 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 39 (Red Lake Falls)

Rothsay 59, NCE/U-H 52 (Rothsay)

Stephen-Argyle 42, Park River/Fordville-Lankin 21 (Park River)

Monday, Jan. 18

East Grand Forks 56, Oak Grove 52 (East Grand Forks)

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Ada-Borup 44 (Ada)

Stephen-Argyle 62, Kittson County Central 52 (Hallock)

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37, Sacred Heart 23 (Warren)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Crookston 70, Fertile-Beltrami 35 (Fertile)

Climax-Fisher 71, Bagley 36 (Fisher)

Detroit Lakes 52, Thief River Falls 24 (Detroit Lakes)

Mahnomen-Waubun 66, Win-E-Mac 22 (Erskine)

Girls' hockey

Thursday, Jan. 14

Friday, Jan. 15

East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 0 (Crookston)

Roseau 8, Thief River Falls 2 (Roseau)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Crookston 6, International Falls 0 (Crookston)

Thief River Falls 3, East Grand Forks 1 (East Grand Forks)

Wrestling

Thursday, Jan. 14

Friday, Jan. 15

Bemidji 42, Thief River Falls 27 (Bemidji)

Perham 37, Thief River Falls 36 (Bemidji)

Saturday, Jan. 16

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Scores are from minnesota-scores.com.

