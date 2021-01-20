Crookston beats Fergus Falls, loses to Detroit Lakes in road triangular

The Crookston wrestling team faced its biggest test of the young season on Tuesday night.

The Pirates took on two teams from Class AA, No. 3 Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls, in a triangular hosted by Fergus Falls. They came away with a 60-21 win over the Otters and a close, 42-31 defeat against the Lakers, moving to 4-2 on the season and holding their own against stiff competition.

Crookston got out to a 42-0 lead against Fergus Falls (three wins coming by forfeit) before the Otters scored their first team points. It picked up six wins by fall, with Nolan Dans (113 pounds) and Ethan Boll (195 pounds) both pinning their opponents within one minute.

The Pirates once again dominated the lower weight classes against Detroit Lakes. They led 25-0 after five matches, three wins coming by pin.

The Pirates won only one match the rest of the way, though, and the Lakers clinched the match with a fall at heavyweight.

Five Crookston wrestlers — Boll, Dans, Zach Brown, Ethan Bowman and Carter Coauette — remained unbeaten after Tuesday's triangular, with Boll, Bowman, Brown and Dans at 6-0. All five of those Pirates picked up two wins on the night, as did Evin Trudeau at 106 pounds.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in New York Mills Friday evening for a triangular with the host Eagles and Border West (a co-op of Wheaton, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, and Herman-Norcross).

CROOKSTON VS. FERGUS FALLS

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) def. Blake Roberts (pin 3:34)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) def. Kassten Hartwell (pin 0:55)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) def. Carsten Fronning (pin 1:23)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) by forfeit

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) by forfeit

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) by forfeit

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) def. Joey Graff (pin 1:12)

152 pounds: Jacob Widness (FF) def. Spencer Ness (7-2)

160 pounds: Jonah Sorum (FF) by forfeit

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) def. Delvin Roberts (pin 3:28)

182 pounds: Kaden Hartwell (FF) def. Cade DeLeon (pin 1:21)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) def. Isaac Brunn (pin 0:59)

220 pounds: Nathan Severtson (FF) def. Layten Fuentes (pin 5:28)

285 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) by forfeit

CROOKSTON VS. DETROIT LAKES

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) def. Andy Bertnes (pin 2:22)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) def. Izaiah Vargas (pin 1:36)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) def. Leroy Lacrosse (pin 3:27)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) def. Tyson Ullyott (13-3)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) def. Carson Wold (8-2)

138 pounds: Bradley Swiers (DL) def. Braxton Volker (2-0)

145 pounds: Cade Jackson (DL) def. Cameron Weiland (pin 1:11)

152 pounds: Brody Ullyott (DL) by forfeit

160 pounds: Garret Nelson (DL) def. Spencer Ness (pin 1:33)

170 pounds: Thad Schlauderoff (DL) def. Hunter Knutson (4-3)

182 pounds: Blain Henderson (DL) def. Cade DeLeon (pin 1:00)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) def. Hunter Jorgenson (pin 1:05)

220 pounds: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Layten Fuentes (pin 0:55)

285 pounds: Andreas Barrett (DL) def. Hunter Kresl (pin 0:31)

