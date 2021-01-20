Pirates of the Week: Jan. 13-20

Crookston Times

Boys' Basketball: senior Easton Tangquist

Coach Greg Garmen: "Easton is one we will look to for leadership all season long. He came alive in our game with Roseau, finding his touch from beyond the arc and also scoring a bunch inside. He has gotten stronger and that has shown with his play so far this year. Easton has also played some pretty good defense so far this season."

Girls' Basketball: senior Emma Boll

Coach Darin Zimmerman: "Emma is a great leader and has really expanded her game and role this season. She is a strong presence in the post, good defender, and has the makings of an elite rebounder."

Dance: sophomore Lily Groven

Coach Grace Espinosa: "Lily is a 10th grader on our Varsity Kick team. Despite the craziness of this season, Lily always has a positive attitude, works hard and makes the best of each practice. I've seen a lot of growth in her as a dancer already and I'm excited to see how much she keeps improving over the rest of the season!"

Girls' Hockey: sophomore Kailee Magsam

Coach Tim Moe: "Kailee has been thrust into the starting role this year. She has only been playing hockey for three years, but in that time has worked hard to become a very good goalie. She got her first shutout against International Falls and played very well in our games this past week against East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls. Through our first three games she has a 1.33 goals-against average and a 90.2 save percentage."

Wrestling: sophomore Hunter Kresl

Coach Wes Hanson: "Hunter Kresl has earned Pirate of the Week honors with his strong performance in the opening week of competition. Hunter picked up two wins by pin to help his team. He's wrestling smart and capitalizing on his opponents' mistakes."

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.