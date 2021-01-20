Pirates blast Fertile-Beltrami, 70-35, behind fast start

The Crookston girls' basketball team made a short, but rare road trip Tuesday.

Despite the two schools being just 25 miles apart, the last time Crookston had played at Fertile-Beltrami was Dec. 4, 2004. The last time the Pirates played the Falcons at all was the 2005-06 season opener, an 86-27 Crookston win.

But it didn't take much for the Pirates to shake off their unfamiliar surroundings. They blew out the Falcons, 70-35, in Fertile behind a dominating first half and a "great team effort," according to coach Darin Zimmerman.

Hayden Winjum (Jr.) scored 16, Halle Winjum (Fr.) scored 15 and Emma Osborn (Jr.) scored 14 points for Crookston (2-1), which was balanced and had great ball movement all night, in Zimmerman's opinion.

On the defensive end, Zimmerman thought the Pirates were able to apply good defensive pressure early, and turned steals into easy points on the other end.

This showed, as Crookston led 40-16 at halftime. It let off the gas pedal somewhat in the second half, but not nearly enough for the Falcons to threaten.

Aubree Steffes scored 11 points to lead Fertile-Beltrami, which fell to 1-1 on t

UP NEXT: Crookston will head to Park Rapids Thursday to take on the Panthers. The Panthers are 0-1 on the season, their loss coming at Frazee last week. They're coming off a 13-15 season, which included a 71-42 loss to the Pirates in Crookston.

Fertile-Beltrami will travel to Erskine Thursday to take on Win-E-Mac.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 40-30—70

Fertile-Beltrami 16-19—35

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Hayden Winjum 16, Halle Winjum 15, Emma Osborn 14, Emma Borowicz 9, Emma Boll 6, Abby Borowicz 4, Ally Perreault 4, Jenna Coauette 2

Team: 26 field goals, six 3-pointers, 12-16 free throws

FERTILE-BELTRAMI STATS

Points: Aubree Steffes 11, Taylor Miller 7, Kasia Wilson 5, Josie Iverson 4, Marin Roragen 4, Annika Messick 2, Jacelyn Pinske 2

Team: 10 field goals, four 3-pointers, 11-19 free throws

