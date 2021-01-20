Pirates nearly rally from five-goal deficit, but fall 7-5 to Kittson Central

The Crookston boys' hockey team looked to be well on its way to suffering a blowout loss in its season opener.

But just three seconds before the end of the second period, the Pirates got a spark.

Carter Trudeau put Crookston on the board, clearly infusing the team with momentum. It took just half a minute of game time for the Pirates to score again, and all of a sudden, a rout had turned into a potential rally.

After Kittson County Central had scored the first five goals of the game, Crookston surged to come within 6-5 with just four minutes left. But the Pirates couldn't claw all the way back, falling to the Bearcats 7-5 Tuesday night in Hallock.

Adam Gustafson scored midway through a quiet first period, but KCC (1-2) really broke the game open in the second. Tyler Hennen scored three goals in just six minutes and 30 seconds, including a short-handed goal and a power play goal. Landon Sugden then made it 5-0 four minutes after Hennen's third.

But Crookston made it clear it wasn't about to roll over. Kaleb Thingelstad (Sr., F) opened up the third period by scoring, and just two minutes later, assisted on a goal by Noah Kiel (Sr., F). Hennen's fourth goal of the night couldn't slow the Pirates' roll: Thingelstad found the net with 6:20 to play, and Alex Longoria (So., F) made it a one-goal game with 4:42 remaining.

Crookston couldn't find an equalizer, however, and Sugden scored on an empty-net goal right before the final horn.

In addition to his two goals, Thingelstad registered three assists, equaling his point total from a season ago in only one game.

Noah Dragseth (Sr., G) stopped 37 shots for the Pirates.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be on the road Friday night to take on Bemidji. The Lumberjacks are 0-3 on the season with losses to Roseau, Delano and Warroad, all away from home.

While Bemidji went 3-22-1 a season ago, one of those wins came against Crookston, 3-2 in Crookston. The Pirates have a 14-game losing streak against the Lumberjacks, and not beaten them since Jan. 5, 2006.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-1-4—5

Kittson Central 1-4-2—7

SCORING

5:49 first period (KCC): Adam Gustafson (Hayden Olsonawski)

16:33 second period (KCC): Tyler Hennen short-handed

11:31 second period (KCC): Tyler Hennen (Adam Gustafson) power play

10:03 second period (KCC): Tyler Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski, Adam Gustafson)

6:12 second period (KCC): Landon Sugden

0:03 second period (Crookston): Carter Trudeau (Kaleb Thingelstad)

16:29 third period (Crookston): Kaleb Thingelstad (Jackson Demarais)

13:59 third period (Crookston): Noah Kiel (Kaleb Thingelstad)

10:12 third period (KCC): Tyler Hennen power play

6:20 third period (Crookston): Kaleb Thingelstad

4:42 third period (Crookston): Alex Longoria (Kaleb Thingelstad)

0:01 third period (KCC) Landon Sugden (Tyler Bakken, Hayden Olsonawski) empty net

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Noah Dragseth 37 saves on 43 shots

Kittson Central: Wyatt Olsonawski 29 saves on 34 shots

