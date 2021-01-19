Revamped Pirates looking to rebound from 'up-and-down' season

Early last February, things weren't looking so bad for the Crookston boys' basketball team.

The Pirates sat at 8-11, having already equaled their win total from the previous season. They had recently claimed two wins over Section 8AA North rivals Warroad and Thief River Falls. They weren't one of the elite teams in the section, certainly, but they appeared to be positioned nicely for a competitive stretch run and postseason.

Then disaster struck.

In a game against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River on Feb. 10, senior center Caden Osborn came down awkwardly on a fast-break layup and hurt his right knee. Osborn was Crookston's fulcrum on both ends of the court, averaging close to 20 points and 13 rebounds per game at the time of his injury. That the Gators won by 52 points was a secondary concern.

Osborn did his best to still contribute, even while sitting on the bench wearing a thick leg brace, but the Pirates couldn't replace his presence on the court. They lost seven of their final eight games, their season coming to an end in the first round of the playoffs at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. While Osborn was able to play in that game and three others down the stretch, he was held to just 12 points in the defeat.

"He wasn't himself," said coach Greg Garmen this Saturday. "That changed our complexion with the way he could rebound and score for us. ... We started to get going a little bit, and then he got hurt."

Garmen described Crookston's 2019-20 season as "up-and-down" overall, in no small part due to Osborn being either unavailable or not being at full strength down the stretch. But now, the Pirates must navigate an entire season without him.

While Osborn and guard Walker Winjum, who averaged 10.5 points per game last season, both graduated, the majority of Crookston's starting lineup from last season is returning. In Carter Bruggeman, Easton Tangquist and Jack Garmen, the Pirates have three players who averaged around 10 points per game last season, and three players who can each do something different.

Tangquist, a senior, brings experience and strong shooting to the point guard position. Bruggeman, another senior, is a "big body with good hands," in his coach's words, who is adept at driving to the basket. Garmen, a junior, made his mark as a strong spot-up shooter.

"They just gotta be steady and take control," Greg Garmen said of his returning starters.

As Crookston looks to form a new identity, Bruggeman, Garmen and Tangquist give it a place to start. But the trio is also getting a few reinforcements.

Brooks Butt, a junior, is returning to the court after not playing basketball last season. At 6-foot and 270 pounds, Butt should add the brawn down low that the Pirates found themselves in need of after Osborn's graduation.

Sophomore Tristen Luckow, who played junior varsity and C-team last season, has been elevated to the varsity level. Luckow gives the Pirates depth off the bench.

Jacob Hesby (Jr.) and Jacob Miller (Sr.) should also be expected to be key contributors this season. Hesby, who averaged 1.3 points per game last season, brings a shooting touch. Miller, who missed most of last season coming off a broken leg, offers speed in the backcourt.

All that being said, though, Crookston's season opener Friday at East Grand Forks wasn't the start it was hoping for. The Green Wave, last season's Section 8AA runners-up, led by 20 points at halftime and went on to win 70-47.

So, understandably, Garmen says he isn't so sure of what his team's biggest strengths are at this point. That doesn't mean there weren't things that caught his eye.

As far back as November, Garmen was excited about the Pirates' potential from outside the arc, noting that "we've got some kids who can shoot it." He still expects that to be a focal point — but curiously, the players he thought would be his best shooters didn't shoot particularly well against East Grand Forks, while players he was unsure of picked up the slack.

Miller, while a strong shooter when healthy, was one of the latter. On Friday, he was second on the team in scoring, with 11 points.

"It was sort of a surprise for us, because we hadn't seen Jacob in two years," Garmen said. "Last year with a broken leg, he was hobbled and didn't really get a flow going."

Luckow, too, was a revelation coming off the bench. He finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, showing his all-around ability.

"He's got good enough size, but he's very raw," Garmen said. "He's got a lot of work to do, but he can do some things because he's long and athletic."

Garmen admitted that the trio of Bruggeman, Garmen and Tangquist "probably didn't perform as well as they wanted to" Friday night, but is confident that they'll return to form — hopefully, assuredly, as soon as Tuesday's home opener against Roseau (7:30 p.m.).

That doesn't mean they struggled in all areas: Garmen thought Tangquist, who scored a team-high 13 points, was steady with his ball-handling throughout the game and particularly improved from last season in that facet. Bruggeman (six points) was beset by foul trouble more than anything else, while Garmen (five points), though he struggled to shoot, contributed on the defensive end with three steals.

One area in which Crookston will have to improve is defensively: it allowed 71.0 points per game last season, the second-most in Section 8AA, and gave up over 80 points on seven occasions.

When asked of any specific expectations or goals he had for his team this season, Garmen brought up defense right away. The Pirates have plenty of shooting and enough scoring overall, but preventing other teams from doing the same against them might be the factor on which their season hinges.

"We wanna be darn good defensively, but we got work to do on that," Garmen said. "Be sharp with rotations, be a good defensive team, be a good rebounding team. We need to do it, they just have to put their mind to it and do it."

Much of that could come down to rebounding — for one, the Pirates' ability to compete inside might be the biggest challenge of replacing Osborn. Against the Green Wave, Garmen noticed "kids standing around watching, thinking someone else is gonna go get the board."

"They all had about four or five boards last night, but we need a few of them to get 10 or 12," Garmen said. "Until that happens, we'll struggle to get second chances on our end and hold teams to one shot on their end, so that's gonna have to be a team effort. We'll keep working with them and get them to go board."

As far as moving on from Osborn goes, a positive sign might be found in Crookston's playoff defeat at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. With a clearly limited Osborn, the Pirates hung in with the high-powered, second-seeded Rebels. They slowed the game down, had a balanced scoring effort led by their guards, and played strong defense, only allowing the game to slip away midway through the second half.

"If we would have done that every game," Garmen said then, "we would have picked up a few more (wins) here and there."

This season could very well put last season's parting observation to the test.

