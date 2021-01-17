Golden Eagles win second straight, 69-64, over Northern State

It's been a while since the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team last had a perfect weekend.

In February 2018, the Golden Eagles went on the road to beat Minot State and the University of Mary. Over the next two seasons, they didn't have a single NSIC weekend sweep.

That changed Saturday afternoon, as UMC took down Northern State, 69-64, to sweep the Wolves and cap off a 2-for-2 home-opening set at Lysaker Gymnasium.

Much like in Friday's 66-63 victory, the Golden Eagles (2-4, 2-2 NSIC) started the game strong, especially on the defensive end. They led by as many as nine points in the first quarter, and held the Wolves (1-3, 0-2) to 4-of-16 shooting.

Northern State went on a 15-2 run between the first and second quarters to take back the lead, and went into halftime leading by one. The third quarter was even, with both teams scoring 12 points in the frame.

But Minnesota Crookston pulled away for good on the strength of an 18-6 run, turning a 48-44 deficit into an eight-point lead. The Golden Eagles went 7-for-9 from the field during that surge, which lasted from the 8:08 mark to the 3:01 mark of the fourth.

The Wolves rallied to within come two points in the final seconds. Junior guard Kylie Post, though, knocked down 3-of-4 free throws to help salt away the win.

Freshman guard Jes Mertens filled the stat sheet, scoring a game-high 19 points and adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Redshirt sophomore forward Mary Burke added 13 points and five boards. Post had nine points and three steals. Freshman forward Haylee Wheeler stepped up in the absence of post players Bren Fox and Julia Peplinski, scoring a career-high 10 points to go with five rebounds.

While the Golden Eagles hit just 35.6 of their field goals, they picked the right ones to hit. They knocked down 11 treys for a season-high 40.7 percent clip from downtown, with Burke, Wheeler and Ashley Freund (Sr., G) all hitting multiple.

UMC had strong ball movement, with assists on 15 of its 21 baskets. The Golden Eagles also forced 18 Northern State turnovers, a night after forcing 25.

Saturday was also Senior Day, with Freund, Abby Guidinger and Jennifer Lax being honored before the game.

UP NEXT: UMC goes on the road Jan. 22-23 to take on Minot State. The Beavers are 0-4 on the season and are coming off a 7-20 campaign in 2019-20. They'll be coming off a two-week break after their series this weekend against St. Cloud State was cancelled.

Last year, the Golden Eagles and Beavers split the season series. UMC won 78-76 in Crookston, while MiSU won 77-66 in Minot.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston: 16-16-12-25—69

Northern State: 10-23-12-19—64

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jes Mertens 19, Mary Burke 13, Haylee Wheeler 10, Kylie Post 9

Rebounds: Emma Carpenter 5, Haylee Wheeler 5, Jes Mertens 5

Assists: Emma Carpenter 3, Haylee Wheeler 3, Jes Mertens 3

Steals: Jes Mertens 3, Kylie Post 3, Ashley Freund 2, Emma Carpenter 2, Haylee Wheeler 2

Team: 21-59 field goals, 11-27 3-pointers, 16-18 free throws

NORTHERN STATE STATS

Points: Lexi Wadsworth 14, Rianna Fillipi 12, Joie Speier 11

Rebounds: Lexi Wadsworth 10, Joie Speier 10

Assists: Shariah Smith 3, Avery Terwilliger 2

Steals: Rianna Fillipi 3

Team: 23-57 field goals, 6-18 3-pointers, 12-18 free throws

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.