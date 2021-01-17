UMC shut down by Northern State down the stretch in 88-64 loss

Saturday brought to mind a certain Yogi Berra saying for the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team.

For a second straight game, the Golden Eagles took an early lead on the No. 2-ranked team in Division II, only to see it evaporate just as quickly. Their offense fizzled out, shooting just 27 percent in the second half, and Northern State took advantage.

The Wolves shot 65 percent from the floor after intermission on their way to an 88-64 win over UMC (1-5, 0-4) Saturday afternoon at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, S.D.

Minnesota Crookston, which led 22-14 midway through the first half in Friday's 86-67 loss to the Wolves, took a 16-9 lead on a Quintin Winterfeldt jumper eight minutes into the game. But after that, it was deja vu all over again.

Northern State (6-0, 4-0) scored the next seven points to tie the game, and took the lead for good on a Parker Fox dunk with 5:44 before halftime. It led 39-33 at the break.

Just as they did Friday night, the Golden Eagles remained in striking distance during the second half. The Wolves' lead fluctuated between eight and 12 points until about seven minutes left, when Mason Stark knocked down a 3-pointer for a 68-53 lead. UMC hit just three field goals the rest of the game.

Winterfeldt (So., G/F) had a career game, scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Redshirt junior guard Brian Sitzmann also scored 15, and freshman guard Josh Dilling scored 13.

Fox flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He was also a force on defense, coming up with four steals and blocking three shots. Stark scored 21 and knocked down four 3-pointers.

UP NEXT: UMC will host Minot State (2-3) next weekend, Jan. 22-23. Friday's game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday's game will start at 1:30 p.m.

The Golden Eagles and Beavers split last season's series, with both teams winning on the road. Minot State won 91-68 in Crookston, while UMC won 80-69 in Minot.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston: 33-31—64

Northern State: 39-49—88

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Brian Sitzmann 15, Quintin Winterfeldt 15, Josh Dilling 13, Morgan Carter 7

Rebounds: Ethan Channel 6, Josh Dilling 6, Morgan Carter 4, Leonard Dixon 4

Assists: Quintin Winterfeldt 3, Brian Sitzmann 2, Josh Dilling 2

Steals: Ibu Jassey Demba 1, Leonard Dixon 1

Blocks: Morgan Carter 1

Team: 24-57 field goals, 6-22 3-pointers, 10-13 free throws

NORTHERN STATE STATS

Points: Parker Fox 25, Mason Stark 21, Tommy Chatman 12, Jordan Belka 10

Rebounds: Parker Fox 9, Andrew Kallman 6, Mason Stark 4

Assists: Parker Fox 7, Andrew Kallman 4, Jordan Belka 4

Steals: Parker Fox 4

Blocks: Parker Fox 3

Team: 30-52 field goals, 6-15 3-pointers, 22-33 free throws

