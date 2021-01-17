'Bonus point mentality' spurs Pirates to two wins in Fertile

FERTILE — Wes Hanson quickly corrected himself.

The Crookston wrestling coach had just praised Cade DeLeon for his win at 182 pounds against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's Fischer Smith. Only DeLeon didn't win.

But DeLeon wasn't pinned, either. The junior hung on for all six minutes of his bout with Smith, despite Smith being in control the entire way through. DeLeon held Smith to a 10-2 win by decision, keeping the Wolves from earning an extra two team points.

To Hanson, you could "just about call it a victory."

"We're wrestling with that bonus point mentality and not giving up anything," Hanson said. "... It's little things like that that are gonna be big for our guys."

The Pirates (3-1) routed Fertile-Beltrami, 70-12, in the first match of Saturday's triangular, and beat Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 55-16 to cap off the morning. Truth be told, the "little things" weren't exactly the difference between victory and defeat.

But it never hurts to wrestle like they will be.

"Guys understand that every point matters," Hanson said.

Crookston's match against Fertile-Beltrami was never in doubt. The Falcons sent just four wrestlers to the mat, enabling the Pirates to win nine matches by forfeit. Of the four weights that were contested, though, Crookston won three, including a pin by sophomore Hunter Kresl at 285 pounds to end the match.

Kresl, who moved up a weight class, was one of the day's standouts, wrestling "smart" in Hanson's words. Against the Wolves' heavyweight, Dane Patten, he seemed to be just hanging on for dear life, trailing 7-2 into the third period. But as the third period began, Kresl picked up steam, culminating in a pin with just 16 seconds left in the match.

"He just weathered that storm in the second match for the first two periods and held position," Hanson said. "He didn't get into any bad situations, and when his opportunity presented itself, he took advantage."

Sophomore Layten Fuentes also recorded pins in both his matches, first a win in an exhibition match against Fertile-Beltrami and a second-period pin of Walker's Jonny Johnson at 195 pounds. Hanson said he was proud of Fuentes' ability to hold position and be explosive even from the bottom position.

"He's strong in the neutral position, and he's pretty scrappy, tough to score on," Hanson said. "... He hit some nice moves in sequence to allow him to score some points and then get himself an opportunity to win."

Saturday's meet was also the first chance for senior Nolan Dans and sophomores Ethan Boll and Ethan Bowman to take the mat this season, after the trio each picked up two wins by forfeit in Thursday's triangular against Roseau and Hillsboro/Central Valley. Each of them looked strong: Dans (120 pounds) and Bowman (126) scored major decisions against W-H-A, and Boll needed just 26 seconds to pinned his opponent at 220 pounds.

"Ethan Bowman scored some really nice points on some really nice wrestling techniques," Hanson said. "He's good at navigating through trouble, and really did wrestle all the way through periods and finished in top position and looked good."

Overall, Hanson saw plenty of improvements from Thursday, after which he said his team still had a few things to clean up. Notably, he mentioned holding position as a bit of a weakness — but Saturday, that couldn't have been farther from the case.

"I thought our guys just were having fun," he said. "That's what it's all about."

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 19 for a triangular with the host Otters and Detroit Lakes, the No. 3 team in Class AA.

CROOKSTON VS. FERTILE-BELTRAMI

106 pounds: Daunte Yost (Fertile-Beltrami) by forfeit

113 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) def. Julian Ystenes (pin 0:40)

120 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) by forfeit

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) by forfeit

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) by forfeit

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) def. Wesley Ramberg (10-0)

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) by forfeit

152 pounds: Casey Weiland (Crookston) by forfeit

160 pounds: Spencer Ness (Crookston) by forfeit

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) by forfeit

182 pounds: Cade DeLeon (Crookston) by forfeit

195 pounds: Tyler Stuhaug (Fertile-Beltrami) def. Cade Coauette (pin 0:37)

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) by forfeit

285 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) def. JT Flynn (pin 1:51)

CROOKSTON VS. WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY/NEVIS

106 pounds: Dylan Johnson (WHA) def. Evin Trudeau (pin 1:18)

113 pounds: no match

120 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) def. Eli Johnson (11-1)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) def. Dawson McGee (11-3)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) def. Callen Whitney (technical fall 5:53)

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) by forfeit

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) by forfeit

152 pounds: Casey Weiland (Crookston) by forfeit

160 pounds: Steven Hausken (WHA) def. Spencer Ness (pin 1:40)

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) def. Devin Johnson (pin 1:40)

182 pounds: Fischer Smith (WHA) def. Cade DeLeon (10-2)

195 pounds: Layten Fuentes (Crookston) def. Jonny Johnson (pin 3:30)

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) def. Phillip Crocker (pin 0:26)

285 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) def. Dane Patten (pin 5:44)

