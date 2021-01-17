Pirates blown out by East Grand Forks, 70-47

The Crookston boys' basketball team's two meetings with East Grand Forks last season followed a similar pattern. The Pirates hung in for a half before the high-octane Green Wave turned on the jets.

But Friday night in East Grand Forks, the Green Wave didn't waste nearly as much time.

East Grand Forks, last season's Section 8AA runners-up, jumped out to a 39-19 halftime lead and didn't look back on its way to a 70-47 win over Crookston.

Pirate coach Greg Garmen thought his team struggled rebounding, noting that players too often stood around waiting for the ball to come to them.

Easton Tangquist (Sr., G) scored 13 points, but Carter Bruggeman (Sr., G) and Jack Garmen (Jr., G), last season's two leading scorers for Crookston, scored just six and five points respectively. Senior Jacob Miller was solid off the bench with 11 points, as was sophomore Tristen Luckow with 10.

Sam Votava scored 27 points to lead the way for the Green Wave.

UP NEXT: The Pirates make their home debut Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. against Roseau. The Rams are coming off a 55-17 win over Kittson County Central to open their season.

Last year, Crookston won both games against the 7-21 Rams, beating them 63-60 in Roseau and 91-62 in Crookston on Senior Night.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 19-28—47

East Grand Forks 39-31—70

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Easton Tangquist 13, Jacob Miller 11, Tristen Luckow 10, Carter Bruggeman 6 points, Jack Garmen 5 points, Brooks Butt 2 points

EAST GRAND FORKS STATS

Points: Sam Votava 27, Carter Vasek 10, Tanner Campos 10, Cole Gerber 7, Jeremiah Haavig 5, Tyson Mahar 3, Jeff Vetterkind 2, Jonathan Krueger 2, Kaleb Zejdlik 2, Spenser Egeland 2

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.