Northern State pulls away from Golden Eagles to win, 86-67

No. 2 Northern State shot 54 percent from the field on its way to an 86-67 win over the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team on Friday night at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, S.D.

The Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-3 NSIC) acquitted themselves well in the early going against the defending NSIC champions, even taking a 22-14 lead 10 minutes into the first half. Ibu Jassey Demba (Sr., F) and Leonard Dixon (Jr., F) each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during this span.

But the Wolves (5-0, 3-0) roared right back, and took the lead for good on an Andrew Kallman 3-pointer with 6:20 to play before halftime. They took a 41-34 lead into halftime.

UMC kept the game in manageable distance for much of the second half before Northern State began to pull away in earnest. The Golden Eagles were held without a field goal from the 9:38 mark to the 4:12 mark, during which the Wolves extended a 63-55 lead into a 75-57 advantage.

Ethan Channel (Jr., G) led the Golden Eagles in scoring for a second straight game, dropping in 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting while also claiming seven rebounds. Josh Dilling (Fr., G) scored 13 points, grabbed eight boards and dished four assists. Dixon added 12, and Morgan Carter (Jr., F/C) had his best game in a UMC uniform with eight points.

Minnesota Crookston was without its leading scorer, junior guard Georges Darwiche, Friday night.

Parker Fox, the preseason pick for NSIC North Player of the Year, dominated, going 12-of-17 from the floor to finish with a game-high 29 points. Kallman had a solid all-around game in support, with 15 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Wolves play again Saturday at 4 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 34-33—67

Northern State 41-45—86

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Ethan Channel 18, Josh Dilling 13, Leonard Dixon 12

Rebounds: Josh Dilling 8, Ethan Channel 7, Ibu Jassey Demba 4

Assists: Josh Dilling 4, Morgan Carter 3

Steals: Morgan Carter 1, Ibu Jassey Demba 1

Team: 25-60 FG, 8-19 3PT, 9-10 FT

NORTHERN STATE STATS

Points: Parker Fox 29, Andrew Kallman 15, Mason Stark 11

Rebounds: Parker Fox 7, Mason Stark 4

Assists: Andrew Kallman 7, Roko Dominovic 6

Steals: Andrew Kallman 3

Blocks: Parker Fox 4, Andrew Kallman 2

Team: 35-65 FG, 8-24 3PT, 8-11 FT

