Pirates fall in overtime to Breckenridge, 63-57, as comeback falls short

Time and time again, the Crookston girls' basketball team seemed to have an answer.

But when time ran out, Breckenridge had come away with a 63-57 overtime win over the Pirates, spoiling their season opener Friday night at CHS.

In a rematch of last season's regular-season finale, which Crookston won 63-52 in Breckenridge, the Cowgirls jumped on top early. They led by as many as eight points in the first half, while Crookston missed a number of layups.

The Pirates closed the first half down just 28-24, though, and eventually pulled back all the way, taking their first lead of the game at 41-40 midway through the second half.

Breckenridge immediately stormed back with a run of its own, but Crookston rallied in the final three minutes of regulation to force overtime. It was there, though, that the Pirates met their end, as the Cowgirls outscored them 12-6 in the extra period.

Hayden Winjum (Jr., G) led Crookston with 16 points, while three other Pirates — Abby Borowicz (So., G), Emma Borowicz (Sr., G) and Halle Winjum (Fr., G) — were in double figures scoring.

Jude Held and Grace Conzemius led Breckenridge with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

UP NEXT: Crookston has a quick turnaround, as it's set to take on Warroad at home at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors are coming off a 53-23 loss to Kittson County Central in their season opener Thursday.

Last season, the Pirates romped over the Warriors, 72-14, in Warroad in their lone meeting. Warroad went 4-24 in 2019-20.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 24-27-6—57

Breckenridge 28-23-12—63

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Hayden Winjum 16, Abby Borowicz 11, Emma Borowicz 11, Halle Winjum 11, Emma Boll 6, Madison Hoiland 2

Team: 22 field goals, 7 3-pointers, 6-9 free throws

BRECKENRIDGE STATS

Points: Jude Held 16, Grace Conzemius 15, Carcie Materi 8, Camryn Kaehler 7, Ana Erickson 6, Abby Johnson 4, Tori Undem 4, Johnica Bernotas 3

Team: 21 field goals, 9 3-pointers, 12-17 free throws

