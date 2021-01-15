Pirates beat Roseau, fall to Hillsboro to split season-opening triangular

Wes Hanson was hoping for a pair of wins as the Crookston wrestling team took the mat for its first triangular of the season. In addition, the Pirates' coach wanted some "coachable moments."

Crookston's first meet was a mixed bag of sorts, as the Pirates beat Roseau 60-12 before falling to Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) 39-36 Thursday night at CHS. Still, Hanson more or less found what he was looking for.

"There was some stuff that we did really well," Hanson said. "It comes back to holding position, and we gotta work on our conditioning a little bit, but it's early."

The Pirates wrestled Roseau first, and were basically already guaranteed a win — the Rams sent out just five wrestlers. Crookston won three of those matches, as freshman Evin Trudeau, freshman Carter Coauette and sophomore Hunter Knutson scored pins at 106, 132 and 170 pounds.

The final match of the night was a tad more challenging. Hillsboro/Central Valley, one of the stronger teams in North Dakota, began the dual when Sawyer Owens pinned Trudeau in the first period.

Zach Brown pinned Carter Iverson at 132 pounds, getting his senior campaign off on the right foot. But the Burros won the next three matches, and overall, won six of the eight matches that didn't involve a forfeit. Five of those wins were by pin, the only exception being John Geray's overtime defeat of freshman Spencer Ness.

"We can't be giving up pins like that," Hanson said. "We had guys giving up six points, and to be a really good dual team we can't be doing that. Tight one down the stretch, and just gave up a few too many bonus points."

Knutson had Crookston's other win against Hillsboro, pinning Devin Hankel in just 29 seconds, the second-quickest pin of the night.

While Hanson thought his wrestlers, in general, did a solid job moving their opponents on their feet around the mat, others struggled in the bottom position and holding position in general. The Burros in particular capitalized on any opportunities they got, according to Hanson.

"There's times when we're excited, it's the first match of the year, and I get that," Hanson said. "But that doesn't mean that we abandon the game plan and try things that aren't necessary at certain times."

These pluses and minuses, in essence, were the "coachable moments" Hanson mentioned. Going forward, he wants to make further use of them, seeing as this is the first chance he's gotten to do so.

"It's just gonna come down to making sure that guys are doing what we're doing in the practice room out when we're competing," he said. "There's some things that haven't translated over yet, and that's what we'll keep working on."

Hillsboro/Central Valley beat Roseau, 36-13, in the night's other match.

UP NEXT: Crookston will head to Fertile on Saturday for a triangular with Fertile-Beltrami and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis. The Pirates will wrestle the Falcons at 10 a.m. and wrestle the Wolves immediately after that match.

CROOKSTON VS. ROSEAU

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) def. Thatcher Olson (pin 3:17)

113 pounds: no match

120 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) by forfeit

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) by forfeit

132 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) def. Avery Eidsmoe (pin 0:35)

138 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) by forfeit

145 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) by forfeit

152 pounds: Race Knochenmus (Roseau) def. Spencer Ness (pin 1:09)

160 pounds: no match

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) def. Connor Eidsmoe (pin 5:25)

182 pounds: Ben Olson (Roseau) def. Cade DeLeon (pin 0:41)

195 pounds: Cade Coauette (Crookston) by forfeit

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) by forfeit

285 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) by forfeit

CROOKSTON VS. HILLSBORO/CENTRAL VALLEY

106 pounds: Sawyer Owens (Hillsboro) def. Evin Trudeau (pin 1:49)

113 pounds: Carson Kozojed (Hillsboro) by forfeit

120 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) by forfeit

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) by forfeit

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) def. Carter Iverson (pin 3:06)

138 pounds: Henry Nelson (Hillsboro) def. Braxton Volker (pin 4:37)

145 pounds: Ben Thompson (Hillsboro) def. Casey Weiland (pin 1:02)

152 pounds: John Geray (Hillsboro) def. Spencer Ness (7-5 OT)

160 pounds: no match

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) def. Devin Hankel (pin 0:29)

182 pounds: Barrett Willison (Hillsboro) def. Cade DeLeon (pin 3:11)

195 pounds: Derek Cecil (Hillsboro) def. Layten Fuentes (pin 0:26)

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston by forfeit

285 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) by forfeit

