CHS to allow fans at games this winter at both gym and Crookston Sports Center

Crookston High School will be allowing fans at games this winter.

On Wednesday afternoon, CHS released protocols for attendance at home events. A maximum of 150 spectators — the current state-mandated limit for indoor athletic events — will be permitted at games at the CHS gymnasium and the Crookston Sports Center.

Each athlete will have two tickets to distribute to friends or family. Athletes will pre-register their guests for each game.

In a release, the school said that this number could change, and that players would be notified if it does.

Tickets, from first grade up through senior citizen, will cost $5.

No passes will be sold, and no concessions will be offered.

Gates open 30 minutes before game time.

All fans will be required to wear masks. Extra masks will be available at the gate at both the high school itself and the CSC. (Athletes themselves, in basketball and in hockey, are being required to wear masks during competition as well.)

