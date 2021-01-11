Jimmies take second game of series from UMC, 7-4

The Minnesota Crookston hockey team couldn't build off its strong start, falling 7-4 to the University of Jamestown in the second game of its season-opening series Sunday in Jamestown, N.D.

While the Golden Eagles (1-1) scored twice in the games' first two minutes, the Jimmies scored six unanswered goals between the first and second periods to take the lead for good.

UMC beat Jamestown 5-3 on Saturday in the program's first game as a member of the ACHA Division II. This season is the Golden Eagles' first competitive season in over eight years.

Brandon Boetcher (Fr., F) scored 21 seconds into the game off assists by Gunner Ferrier and Zach Larson. Boetcher, who played at Crookston High School, also scored during Saturday's game.

Tyler Zahradka (Fr., F) made it 2-0 just minutes after Boetcher's goal, scoring off a feed by Ben Trostad (Jr., D), another former Pirate. But Jamestown (5-11-1) ended the first period with goals by Lukas Brockman, Braeden Thomas and Christian Jarmusz to go in front.

Thomas scored his second goal of the game exactly midway through the second period, which was followed just 23 seconds later by a goal from Casey Noyes. Braxton Neas made it 6-2 just 33 seconds before the end of the period.

Cam Olstad (So., F), who scored the first goal for the reborn Golden Eagles last night, made it 6-3 off an assist by Tristan Morneault (Fr., F) early in the third period. After one final Jamestown goal, Brian Bekkala (Sr., F) scored off an assist by Casey Kallock (Jr., D) in the game's final minute.

Samuel Potter, who didn't play Saturday, picked up the win for the Jimmies by stopping 21 of the 25 shots he faced. Jake Sumner (Fr., G) allowed all seven Jamestown goals.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston will make its home debut Saturday, Jan. 16 when it takes on Minnesota State Moorhead at the Crookston Sports Center.

Puck drop is at 3 p.m., and the game can be streamed on the Golden Eagle Sports website.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 2-0-2—4

University of Jamestown 3-3-1—7

SCORING

19:39 first period (UMC): Brandon Boetcher (Gunner Ferrier, Zach Larson)

17:55 first period (UMC): Tyler Zahradka (Ben Trostad)

15:05 first period (Jamestown): Lukas Brockman

13:23 first period (Jamestown): Braeden Thomas (Christian Jarmusz)

9:36 first period (Jamestown): Christian Jarmusz

10:00 second period (Jamestown): Braeden Thomas (Christian Jarmusz, Keaton Cline)

9:37 second period (Jamestown): Casey Noyes (Lukas Brockman) power play

0:33 second period (Jamestown): Braxton Neas (Graham Day)

18:42 third period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Tristan Morneault)

3:16 third period (Jamestown): Josh Hoffman (Lukas Brockman)

0:32 third period (UMC): Brian Bekkala (Casey Kallock)

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 25 saves on 32 shots

Jamestown: Samuel Potter 21 saves on 25 shots

