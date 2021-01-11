Crookston High School winter sports schedules released

Times Report

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Jan. 15: at East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 19: vs. Roseau (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 21: vs. Climax-Fisher (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 26: at Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 28: at Warroad (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 2: vs. Park Rapids Area (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 5: vs. Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 8: at Pelican Rapids (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 11: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 16: vs. Win-E-Mac (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 18: at Roseau (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 23: vs. Fertile-Beltrami (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 26: at Ada-Borup West (7:30 p.m.)

March 1: vs. Hawley (7:30 p.m.)

March 5: vs. Fosston (7:30 p.m.)

March 8: vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7:30 p.m.)

March 9: at Bagley (4:30 p.m.)

March 11: vs. Warroad (7:30 p.m.)

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Jan. 15: vs. Breckenridge (6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 16: vs. Warroad (1:30 p.m.)

Jan. 19: at Fertile-Beltrami (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 21: at Park Rapids Area (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 26: vs. Roseau (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 28: at East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 1: vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 6: at Pelican Rapids (2:30 p.m.)

Feb. 12: at Fergus Falls (7:15 p.m.)

Feb. 16: at Stephen-Argyle (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 20: vs. Barnesville (1:30 p.m.)

Feb. 25: at Perham (7:30 p.m.)

March 2: vs. Hawley (7:30 p.m.)

March 4: at Roseau (7:30 p.m.)

March 5: at Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

March 8: at Moorhead (7:30 p.m.)

March 12: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

March 19: vs. Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

BOYS' HOCKEY

Jan. 19: at Kittson County Central (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 22: at Bemidji (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 28: at Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 30: vs. Grafton (N.D.) (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 2: at Mayville-Portland (N.D.) (7:00 p.m.)

Feb. 5: at Lake of the Woods (7:00 p.m.)

Feb. 11: vs. Kittson County Central (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 12: vs. Red Lake Falls (7:00 p.m.)

Feb. 18: at Red Lake Falls (7:00 p.m.)

Feb. 19: at Warroad (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 23: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 25: at Park Rapids Area (7:30 p.m.)

March 2: vs. Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

March 5: vs. Detroit Lakes (7:30 p.m.)

March 6: vs. Fergus Falls (3:00 p.m.)

March 8: vs. Warroad (7:30 p.m.)

March 11: vs. Park Rapids Area (7:30 p.m.)

March 13: at Detroit Lakes (2:00 p.m.)

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Jan. 14: vs. Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 15: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 19: vs. International Falls (7:00 p.m.)

Jan. 22: at Warroad (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 25: vs. Fargo North (N.D.) (in Mayville, N.D.) (7:00 p.m.)

Jan. 28: vs. West Fargo (N.D.) (7:00 p.m.)

Feb. 2: vs. East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 5: vs. Detroit Lakes (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 9: vs. Warroad (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 16: at East Grand Forks (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 19: vs. Grand Forks (N.D.) (8:00 p.m.)

Feb. 23: at Bemidji (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 26: at Northern Lakes (7:00 p.m.)

March 2: at Thief River Falls (7:30 p.m.)

March 4: vs. Fergus Falls (7:30 p.m.)

March 5: at Roseau (6:00 p.m.)

March 8: at Detroit Lakes (7:00 p.m.)

DANCE

Jan. 15: at Frazee (10:00 a.m.)

Jan. 23: at Hawley (10:00 a.m.)

Jan. 30: at Pelican Rapids (10:00 a.m.)

Feb. 6: at Bagley (TBD)

Feb. 13: at Detroit Lakes (10:00 a.m.)

WRESTLING

Jan. 14: vs. Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) and Roseau (6:00 p.m.)

Jan. 16: at Fertile-Beltrami (Walker-Hackensack-Akeley) (10:00 a.m.)

Jan. 19: at Fergus Falls (Detroit Lakes) (6:00 p.m.)

Jan. 22: at New York Mills (Border West) (5:30 p.m.)

Jan. 25: vs. Mahnomen-Waubun and Pelican Rapids (6:00 p.m.)

Jan. 28: vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and Park Rapids (6:00 p.m.)

Feb. 4: at Barnesville (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) (5:00 p.m.)

Feb. 6: at Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) (5:00 p.m.)

Feb. 9: at West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (Benson) (6:00 p.m.)

Feb. 13: vs. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena and Red Lake County Central (1:00 p.m.)

Feb. 18: vs. Fosston and Moorhead (6:00 p.m.)

Feb. 19: at Wadena-Deer Creek (Staples-Motley) (TBD)

Feb. 25: vs. Thief River Falls and United Clay-Becker (6:00 p.m.)

March 4: at Frazee (United North Central) (5:00 p.m.)

March 6: at Breckenridge (Wheaton/Herman-Norcross) (12:00 p.m.)

