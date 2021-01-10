Golden Eagles kick off new era with 5-3 win at Jamestown

The reborn Minnesota Crookston hockey program hit the ice at full speed.

In the Golden Eagles' first season of competitive hockey in over eight years, they beat the University of Jamestown, 5-3, on Saturday night in Jamestown, N.D. behind two goals and two assists from Casey Kallock.

UMC dropped its NCAA Division II hockey program in 2009 and had a club program for a few years afterward. In January 2020, the school announced it was bringing back hockey at the ACHA Division II level.

Cam Olstad (So., F) scored the first goal for the newest incarnation of the Golden Eagles. After a scoreless first period in which UMC led 8-3 in shots on goal, Olstad put home passes from Josh Nelson (Fr., D) and Kallock (Jr., D) to tie the game at one apiece midway through the second.

Olstad's goal ignited a flurry of three goals in 74 seconds, as former Crookston Pirate Brandon Boetcher (Fr., F) found the net off a Nelson pass, only to be quickly answered by the Jimmies' Gunnar Gibbs.

The game quieted down for the next 10 minutes before Kallock gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good, scoring on a power play off an assist by Olstad just seconds before intermission. Kallock scored his second goal, this time unassisted, to put UMC up 4-2 early in the third period.

Tyler Zahradka (Fr., F), assisted by Kallock, tallied the final goal for the Golden Eagles with 10:49 to play, while Jamestown mustered only one goal in response despite 17 shots on goal in the third period.

Jake Sumner (Fr., G) stopped 26 of the Jimmies' 29 shots to pick up the win in net.

UMC won the battle on special teams, killing off seven of eight Jamestown power plays while scoring twice on nine attempts with the man advantage.

Keaton Cline had three assists for the Jimmies, who fell to 4-11-1 on the season.

The win meant a successful debut for coach Steve Johnson, who was announced as the Golden Eagles' head coach when the program itself was announced one year ago.

Johnson, who helped lead North Dakota to a national title as a player in 1987, won two Clark Cups coaching the USHL's Lincoln Stars and coached junior and college hockey for almost two decades.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles take on Jamestown again Sunday at 4 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 0-3-2—5

University of Jamestown 0-2-1—3

SCORING

18:39 second period (Jamestown): Braeden Thomas (Keaton Cline, Gunnar Gibbs)

12:00 second period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Josh Nelson, Casey Kallock) power play

11:33 second period (UMC): Brandon Boetcher (Josh Nelson)

10:46 second period (Jamestown): Gunnar Gibbs (Keaton Cline, Braeden Thomas) power play

0:20 second period (UMC): Casey Kallock (Cam Olstad) power play

16:11 third period (UMC): Casey Kallock

10:49 third period (UMC): Tyler Zahradka (Casey Kallock)

6:53 third period (Jamestown): Chris Wracker (Keaton Cline, Braeden Thomas)

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 26 saves on 29 shots

Jamestown: Chase Engebretson 13 saves on 17 shots, Jimmy Grosklaus 5 saves on 6 shots

