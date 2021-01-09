MSU Moorhead pulls away late to beat UMC, 83-64

The cliche that basketball is a game of runs came true Saturday, and proved to hurt Minnesota Crookston women's basketball. As did offensive rebounds.

Runs in the second quarter and fourth quarter by Minnesota State Moorhead were too much for the Golden Eagles to overcome, and they fell 83-64 to the Dragons at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead on Saturday.

The loss was the fourth straight for UMC (0-4, 0-2 NSIC) to open its season, and followed a 77-67 defeat to MSUM Friday night.

Center Peyton Boom carried the Dragons (3-1, 2-0) in this one, scoring 27 points (including her team's first 10) and grabbing nine rebounds. Behind Boom, MSUM took a 20-15 lead into the first-quarter break.

Boom scored seven more points as the Dragons went on an 18-4 run over the first seven minutes of the second quarter, taking a 38-19 lead. But freshmen Jes Mertens and Eden Golliher helped UMC salvage the quarter, leading a 12-4 surge to end the first half.

The Golden Eagles couldn't continue their momentum out of the gate, as MSUM scored the first seven points of the second half. But they still managed to close the gap to 60-52 after 30 minutes, buoyed by junior guard Kylie Post's nine points in the frame, and came within 62-57 on an and-1 layup by junior center Bren Fox.

That was as close as Minnesota Crookston would come, however. The Dragons held UMC to one basket over the next six minutes, extending their lead to an insurmountable margin in the meantime.

Post finished with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds, while three other Golden Eagles got in double digits: Fox (13), redshirt sophomore forward Mary Burke (12) and Mertens (10). Burke had six rebounds, and Mertens had two assists and five steals.

While MSU Moorhead shot 43.9 percent from the floor — just a tick above UMC's 42.6 percent — the real difference came on the glass, where the Dragons grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to the Golden Eagles' six (43-28 total). This led to 24 second-chance points.

Sarah Jacobson and Mariah McKeever added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for MSUM.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles are scheduled to make their home debut Jan. 15-16 against Northern State.

The Wolves (1-1) had two series cancelled this weekend: they were originally scheduled to host Bemidji State, before the Beavers cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. A replacement series against Southwest Minnesota State was called off for the same reason.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 15-17-20-12—64

Minnesota State Moorhead 20-21-19-23—83

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Kylie Post 17, Bren Fox 13, Mary Burke 12, Jes Mertens 10, Eden Golliher 7

Rebounds: Kylie Post 6, Mary Burke 6, Bren Fox 3

Assists: Jes Mertens 2, Alyssa Peterson 1, Ashley Freund 1

Steals: Jes Mertens 5

Blocks: Bren Fox 2

Team: 23-53 FG, 3-9 3PT, 15-20 FT

MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD STATS

Points: Peyton Boom 27, Sarah Jacobson 15, Mariah McKeever 14, Karley Motschenbacher 8

Rebounds: Peyton Boom 9, Sarah Jacobson 6, Natalie Steichen 5, Paige Thompson 5

Assists: Natalie Steichen 5, Sarah Jacobson 3

Steals: Karley Motschenbacher 2

Team: 29-66 FG, 7-17 3PT, 18-23 FT

