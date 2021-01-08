Harrison Cleary signs temporary contract with Spanish club

Times Report

Harrison Cleary has found a new home.

The former Minnesota Crookston men's basketball star signed a contract with Spanish team CB Almansa, which plays in the LEB Gold, the Spanish second division. CB Almansa announced the deal Tuesday.

While Cleary's contract is temporary, the team stated in its press release that he will have the opportunity to earn a permanent spot during his time in Almansa.

Cleary previously played for TAU Castello, another team in the LEB Gold, as a temporary injury replacement for one of TAU Castello's regulars. There, he appeared in four games, averaging 2.5 points in 6.8 minutes per game.

CB Almansa coach Ruben Perello praised Cleary's scoring, passing and work ethic in the club's press release.

Cleary played for UMC from 2016 to 2020. He is the all-time leading scorer for the Golden Eagles (2,846 points) and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (2,107 points), and is 16th all-time in scoring among NCAA Division II players.

Another former UMC player, Javier Nicolau, is also playing professional basketball in Spain. Nicolau, a native of Spain, plays for CB Benicarlo in the third division LEB Silver, where he signed last summer, and is averaging 5.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Nicolau averaged 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks during his three-year college career at UMC. He started all 27 games at center for the Golden Eagles last season.

