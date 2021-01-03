Sitzmann, Darwiche lead UMC past Concordia-St. Paul in overtime, 84-80

Minnesota Crookston didn't trail at any point in regulation. It led by as many as 11 points, and it had four players in double figures scoring. It shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

But the Golden Eagles needed an extra five minutes to pick up their first win of the season.

Brian Sitzmann (Jr., G) scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Georges Darwiche (Jr., G) scored 18 and dished out four assists, and UMC (1-1) outlasted Concordia-St. Paul, 84-80, in an overtime game Sunday afternoon at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles, looking to rebound from an 80-56 loss to the Golden Bears (1-1) Saturday, came out firing. They scored the first 11 points of the game and took a 31-21 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

CSP took control of Saturday's game with a 29-5 surge to start the second half, and made a run Sunday as well, coming within 55-54 on an and-1 layup by Marcus Skeete.

But this time, UMC buckled down. Senior forward Ibu Jassey Demba, who scored 12 and grabbed eight boards, knocked down two big jumpers to put the Golden Eagles up by eight with 6:45 to go.

The Golden Bears continued fighting, and tied the game with 45 seconds to play on another layup by Skeete. Sitzmann's layup on UMC's final possession was blocked, and but Jassey Demba stole the ball from Jacob Shields to deny CSP a final shot in regulation.

Skeete gave Concordia-St. Paul its first lead of the game early in overtime, but after a stretch of back-and-forth play, Darwiche hit a high runner off the glass with 53 seconds left and was fouled in the process, knocking down the free throw to give UMC a 79-78 lead.

From there, the Golden Eagles knocked down five of six free throws, and Jax Madson's potential game-tying three in the final seconds fell short for the Golden Bears.

Minnesota Crookston shot 45.7 percent from the field, an improvement on Saturday's 36.7 percent performance. The Golden Eagles also held CSP to 4-of-26 3-point shooting, a day after the Golden Bears hit nine threes.

Skeete scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Madson and Caden Hoffman each added 13 for CSP. Matt Johns, who had 19 points Saturday, was kept in check by UMC, scoring just three points in 22 minutes.

Josh Dilling (Fr., G) scored 11 points and dished out three assists for UMC. Darwiche and Jassey Demba each had three steals, and Sitzmann added two more. Morgan Carter (Jr., F) and Quintin Winterfeldt (So., G) had seven and six points, respectively.

UP NEXT: UMC hosts Minnesota State Moorhead Jan. 8-9. The Dragons (0-2) were picked to finish second in the NSIC North in the coaches' preseason poll released last month, but were swept at home by No. 16 Augustana this weekend.

The Golden Eagles beat MSUM twice last season: a 68-65 win in Moorhead Dec. 6, 2019, and a 94-61 win at home on Jan. 10.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 40-34-10—84

Concordia-St. Paul 34-40-6—80

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Brian Sitzmann 19, Georges Darwiche 18, Ibu Jassey Demba 12, Josh Dilling 11

Rebounds: Ibu Jassey Demba 8, Brian Sitzmann 7, Georges Darwiche 6, Josh Dilling 5

Assists: Georges Darwiche 4, Josh Dilling 3

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL STATS

Points: Marcus Skeete 22, Caden Hoffman 13, Jax Madson 13

Rebounds: Jacob Shields 7, Marcus Skeete 7

Assists: Carlos Barela 3

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.