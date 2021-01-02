Minnesota Crookston blown out by Concordia-St. Paul, 95-32

Concordia-St. Paul scored the first eight points of the game and kept its foot on the gas the rest of the way, blowing out Minnesota Crookston women's basketball, 95-32, in the season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.

The Golden Bears overwhelmed the Golden Eagles in every facet of the game. They shot 60 percent from the field and knocked down 11 3-pointers, grabbed 50 rebounds to UMC's 27, and forced 27 turnovers. CSP assisted on 27 of its 36 baskets.

After falling into an early 13-2 hole, Minnesota Crookston evened things out to get within 21-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Golden Bears quickly went on a 17-0 run, however, to take a 47-16 halftime lead.

Concordia went on a 13-0 run during the third quarter to lead 65-22 after three. The Golden Bears then finished the game on an 11-0 run, capping off a fourth quarter in which they missed just two of 15 shots.

Freshman guard Jes Mertens scored a team-high eight points for Minnesota Crookston, while also grabbing five rebounds, blocking two shots and coming up with four steals. For the game, the Golden Eagles shot just 13-of-58 (22.4 percent) from the floor.

Meghan DuBois flirted with a triple-double for CSP, with 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Three other Golden Bears scored in double digits.

UP NEXT: UMC and CSP return to the court for the second game of the series Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in St. Paul.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 10-6-6-10—32

Concordia-St. Paul 21-26-17-31—95

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jes Mertens 8, Emma Carpenter 6, Kylea Praska 6, Kylie Post 6

Rebounds: Jes Mertens 5, Bren Fox 4, Eden Golliher 4

Assists: Emma Carpenter 2

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL STATS

Points: Meghan DuBois 14, Lindsey Becher 12, Danielle Schaub 11

Rebounds: Meghan DuBois 8, Sydney Zgutowicz 7, Lindsey Becher 7

Assists: Meghan DuBois 10, Sarah Kuma 4

